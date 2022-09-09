Plans for a new development in Reston are moving forward and a public hearing will be held next week on a proposed interim agreement with the contractor, Foulger-Pratt LLC.
The 2.89-acre property owned by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) is at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway. The plan is to build affordable residences for low-income households and a new library.
The draft agreement proposes new affordable multifamily units for working families, a new 40,000-foot Reston Regional Library, and free parking for residents, visitors and library users. It will also include additional affordable housing located on the surface parking lot used currently by Reston Police District Station officers and staff, as well as a new secure multi level garage for police use. The development would be governed under the state’s Private-Public Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002.
The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority meeting will be held at the Fairfax County Government Center Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in Conference Room 11. Copies of the interim agreement will be available at the meeting.
Those who wish to speak at the meeting should contact Avis Wiley at 703-246-5152 or email at avis.wiley@fairfaxcounty.gov to indicate their desire to participate. Written comments may be submitted by email on or before Sept. 14 to Marwan.mahmoud@fairfaxcounty.gov.
