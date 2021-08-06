A Virginia house delegate candidate running as a Republican made a comment comparing being a right-leaning teacher to being Jewish in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
Julie Perry, a history teacher at Centreville High School currently running for the 86th district seat which includes areas of Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, recently drew criticism for a comment made during a virtual event held by the political coalition Educators for Youngkin.
During the event, Perry made a comment which compared teachers with right-leaning politics to the plight of being Jewish during the time when Germany was under the control of the Nazi regime between 1933 to 1945.
“To come out and say you’re a teacher on the right is almost as dangerous as … going through Germany in the 1930s and saying, ‘I’m Jewish.’ It’s gotten that bad,” said Perry during the event.
When asked to comment about her statement to the Fairfax County Times, Perry expressed remorse about what she had said.
“It was never my intention to be disrespectful. I wish I could go back and express what I said differently, to more accurately convey the fear and intimidation I and many of my fellow teachers have felt in the face of political activists calling us racists and saying they wish we were dead just because we don’t agree with the far-left agenda invading out schools,” she said. “We need to stop the ugly politics and bring people together, that’s what I aim to do because that is what’s best for students.”
This comparison has rankled many in the Virginia Democratic Party who see her comment as trying to equate being right-leaning in the education field with that of being Jewish at a time when as many as six million ethnic Jews were rounded up and murdered in what became known as the Holocaust.
“Minimizing the Holocaust is inexcusable,” Grant Fox, communications director for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement made to the Washington Post.
In a tweet made July 29, the Virginia Democrats Twitter account posted the video of Perry’s aforementioned quote with a response of their own:
“Virginia GOP candidate @Julie4House just made these appalling antisemitic comments at an Educators for Youngkin event. @GlennYoungkin is her top donor. He should immediately rescind his support for her campaign and condemn these horrific comments.”
Youngkin’s Virginia Wins PAC is the largest donor to Perry’s campaign contributing $3,000 of the $10,583 that she had raised thus far.
Both the Virginia Republican Party and Youngkin have yet to comment on this issue.
Perry’s opponent in the race, Democrat Irene Shin, commented to the Washington Post that she was horrified by the comments. “Perry’s comments are disqualifying,” Shin said. “She clearly does not embody the values of the 86th District and should not represent our community in elected office.”
