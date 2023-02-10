Pedestrian-involved fatalities in the Fairfax region were significantly higher in 2022 compared to all other regions across Virginia. According to Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS), 57 pedestrians lost their lives on the roads and highways across the region-the highest on record since 2010. In Fairfax County, there were 24 fatal pedestrian crashes – a five-year high.
“Each of these numbers represents a real person, and many are people in your community. We all have the power to make a difference by watching vigilantly for pedestrians, buckling up, slowing down, and never driving distracted or impaired,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the governor’s highway safety representative.
To address this alarming trend, the Fairfax County Police Department recently unveiled the 2023 Traffic Enforcement Plan at the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Safety and Security Committee Meeting last week. The Plan includes a 12-month traffic safety initiative with targeted enforcement campaigns, including school zone enforcement, distracted driving enforcement, and DWI enforcement.
These pedestrian-oriented safety initiatives follow a Dec. 6 Board of Supervisors initiative allowing Northern Virginia localities to “post appropriate and clear signage requiring motorists to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks at unsignalized intersections, and that counties that do not maintain their own roads are authorized to reduce speed limits to less than 25 miles per hour, but not less than 15 miles per hour, on highways within their boundaries within business or residential districts.”
During the same meeting, the Board also approved an ordinance allowing FCPD to conduct a speed camera pilot program in school and work zones in early 2023. Speed enforcement cameras will be installed across nine school zones and one construction zone. At the conclusion of the pilot, 50 speed enforcement cameras will be deployed in fiscal year 2024, and an additional 30 cameras will be installed in FY 2025.
Officers continue to work “towards Vision 0 through educational campaigns and enforcement [and they] are specifically targeting their enforcement and education efforts in areas known to be at a higher risk for crashes,” FCPD said in a statement.
As of Jan. 23 officers have written 4,371 tickets compared to 1,636 tickets for the same timeframe last year.
“We hope our efforts will lend to a lower overall crash rate, specifically with a reduction in serious injury and fatal crashes,” said an FCPD spokesman. “At this point, it is still too small of a sample window to determine if there is any correlation between our efforts and the reduction in crashes”.
As the FCPD and Board of Supervisors work to implement a multifaceted approach to reducing pedestrian-related fatalities, drivers must be more conscious of every acceleration. In only the second month of the year, preliminary pedestrian-involved TREDS data reveals 35 crashes, 41 injuries, and one fatality across the Fairfax region.
