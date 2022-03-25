Fairfax County aims to make parking more environmentally friendly
Fairfax County is looking to go greener, and a solution may have been discovered. A new system is being considered, and its benefits are environmentally friendly.
Dubbed Parking Reimagined, a 3-tier system is being weighed by Fairfax County. It aims to right-size parking in areas such as Tysons Corner and other high-density areas, including Fairfax Center. As described in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on March 15, right-sizing of parking requirements means not under-building or over-building parking for land development uses.
At the March 15 Land Use Policy Committee Meeting, the Fairfax County Board Of Supervisors was provided with an update on the project’s standing. Michael Davis, parking program manager with Land Development Services, spoke on how far the project has come and provided community feedback about the project.
“With our town halls and other community discussions, we have gotten positive feedback on the need to examine our parking regulations,” said Davis. “Our county has a variety of land-development activities, and the one-size-fits-all approach is no longer appropriate for Fairfax County.” Davis then noted that the county’s proposed framework would evaluate parking requirements based on density and intensity of development and further examine whether parking requirements should be aligned with the availability of transit facilities, such as Metrorail.
The project started in August 2021, with background research, comparative analyses, and initial community engagement occurring during this time. As a result of these activities, Fairfax County’s consultant, Nelson Nygaard, provided the conceptual framework for parking that was discussed with the Board of Supervisors on March 15. It is projected by county staff that by summer 2022, a draft proposal will be available for community feedback before holding public hearings at the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in the fall and winter 2022/2023.
As the examination of parking requirements continues, other initiatives are being considered, including basing parking rates on building square footage vs. employees and updating parking rates for specific uses. Additionally, county staff will continue to evaluate minimum parking supply requirements for electric vehicle parking spaces.
Austin Gastrell, a planner with the Department of Planning and Development, spoke about the exploration of bicycle parking requirements. Gastrell says that commitments for bicycle parking spaces are only obtained during the entitlement process for new development.
“Staff is currently exploring the possibility of implementing minimum bicycle parking requirements as part of this amendment by reinforcing the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s bicycle parking guidelines which are currently being updated.”
When the community was asked to weigh in and engage, Gastrell says citizens expressed the desire to provide a direct environmental benefit from the reduction of required parking.
The adverse effects for the environment due to excess parking areas include heat island effects and stormwater runoff. Interior parking lot landscaping is currently required for any parking lot with 20 or more spaces.
“Paved area creates approximately 2.5 to 3 times more stormwater runoff than green space,” said Gastrell. “A surface area can also produce heat island impacts in paved areas, absorb/hold heat during the day, and release that heat at night.”
Supervisor Kathy Smith (D-Sully) is pleased that the project aims to mitigate this issue and see where the project and the citizens’ views are coming from.
“I do think we are on the right path with the EVs and that we are creating a situation where they are part of the parking, and I am very open to looking at a required bicycle parking,” said Smith.
The County will be conducting listening sessions to gain feedback from those impacted by parking and survey the public on proposed changes to parking and loading regulations. The sessions will be scheduled in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.