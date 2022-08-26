In light of the recent firing of a Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) guidance counselor, some groups are calling for increased background checks.
Darren Thornton, the former guidance counselor at Glasgow Middle School in Lincolnia was convicted of felony solicitation of a minor in Chesterfield County March 11 and sentenced to five years, according to court documents. His sentence was suspended on the conditions of good behavior, following the law and paying court costs.
Thornton was required to register as a sexual offender with the state police, and identified himself as “self employed” even though he was still employed at the FCPS school.
Within 24 hours of his arrest in 2020, Chesterfield County Police called FCPS to determine the best way to make the appropriate notification to the superintendent of Thornton’s arrest, according to a statement by Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz. They found earlier this week that the emails they sent had bounced back and were in a spam folder.
In June, Chesterfield Police conducted another sting and Thornton was again arrested on charges including solicitation of prostitution. Chesterfield Police authorities recognized him from the last undercover sting operation, said Katz, who was surprised to learn Thornton was still employed by FCPS. He also said that Thornton must be held to account for “his decision to lie on his sex offender registration, his efforts to solicit minors for sex, and his efforts to solicit sex workers for services.”
According to media reports, FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid learned about Thornton’s first solicitation arrest on July 28. This was the same date that the Richmond Times-Dispatch contacted FCPS about his employment in relation to the 2020 arrest. They said shortly after their inquiry, his staff page was scrubbed from the school website.
In a statement last week, Reid confirmed Thornton’s firing and said that the school system would petition the state to revoke his license.
“There is no higher priority than the safety of our students,” she said. “This entire situation is unacceptable from any perspective.”
In an interview Tuesday night, Governor Glenn Youngkin called the circumstance a “colossal failure on the local level” for law enforcement, the School Board, and the superintendent. “To have someone who in fact has been arrested for soliciting sex from a minor on staff for 20 months and then to be arrested again and then more time pass before they are finally terminated from their position, it’s beyond belief.”
“The fact that counselor Darren Thornton remained in the classroom despite being charged, and later convicted, of a sex crime involving children, even though the police is disappointing but not surprising,” said Shatter the Silence Fairfax County Public Schools in a statement. “School bureaucrats, at FCPS, cannot be trusted to police themselves. That’s why 25,000 citizens have signed a petition asking the Department of Justice and VA Attorney General to investigate FCPS for systemically covering up child sex abuse. We also ask our lawmakers in Richmond and Washington to pass new laws to keep children safe and hold school bureaucrats responsible when they fail.” Shatter the Silence FCPS is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that raises awareness about sexual misconduct and other civil rights abuses within FCPS.
The Fairfax County Parents Association thanked Reid for “quickly notifying the school system community of the situation and the steps that she is taking to investigate and address the issue.” The nonpartisan parents’ organization called on the school system to immediately enforce a new policy requiring annual background checks for every employee that has one-on-one contact with children and to provide the public with a full report on this incident to include how the failures occurred and how internal processes have been changed to ensure it never happens again.
Do Better FCPS requested that the School Board voluntarily release all internal information about this matter free of charge under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
And, on Wednesday Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay and FCPS School Board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer called for a more centralized reporting system in an email to members of the Fairfax County delegation of the state assembly.
“Fairfax County and Fairfax County Public Schools would like to partner with you in the development and implementation of a more centralized and standardized state reporting and notification system. Such a solution will require significant deliberation and consideration of many factors affecting law enforcement agencies and school divisions across the Commonwealth. We welcome a discussion of the limitations of current laws and practices,” they said in the letter.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is expected to send out a communication to all school divisions on Friday to remind them of their responsibilities related to hiring policies, background checks and related state laws, policies and guidance to protect students from employee misconduct, according to Charles B. Pyle, director of communications and constituent services for the Virginia Department of Education. He said that background checks are required as a condition of employment in accordance with Virginia law, but did not say whether there were plans to increase their frequency.
In addition, the Virginia Department of Corrections plans to investigate the matter.
