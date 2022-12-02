Some McLean parents are expressing concerns about a homeless man who sleeps in the McLean Community Center (MCC) while their children are attending classes in the facility. Not only are they worried for the safety of their children, but they’re also voicing that they don’t believe the man is getting services that he needs.
At the end of September one mother, who asked to remain anonymous, emailed County officials to alert them to the situation. She said Evan Braff, acting MCC director called her immediately. None of the other officials responded, until more than a month later when she received an email from Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust.
“I learned that this particular individual is often at MCC, has been confrontational, and likely has some mental health issues,” she said in her email. She said that staff was uncomfortable speaking out on the matter, but she had been told that the man does act aggressive when he is approached, and especially when he is asked to leave at night. The mother stressed a strong belief for helping those in need but she explained that she does not think the MCC is the place to fill that need.
“The MCC does not have the resources or staff to help someone in this position, nor do they have the security necessary to protect minor children who are using the community center,” she said. She requested that families be notified immediately and that the center commit to additional security or put in place policies to have the problem resolved. None of those things have happened, she said.
Another mother dropping her child off said that a front desk attendant told her that they are aware of the man and that his being there is “an arrangement.” She said to her knowledge the man has been there for several weeks.
“I would like to see the community help this man by providing him services – shelter, clothing, job training and medical attention,” she said, describing that the man’s feet are swollen. “But those are not services provided by the Community Center. Allowing him to sleep in the Community Center isn’t helping him and it’s not creating a healthy environment for our community.”
“Sleeping in places such as MCC is not prohibited,” said Braff. “The McLean Community Center is a public building and all members of the community are welcome, just as they are at other Fairfax County government facilities.” Braff said that safety and security of MCC patrons is a top priority and that staff members monitor the center at all times during business hours. “If there were an incident where an individual was disrupting program activities, it would be handled in the appropriate manner.”
However, in a video provided to the Fairfax Times, there were no staff members observed in the vicinity of the classroom while the children were present and class was in session. The man was very close to the classroom and the mother said the only staff was on the opposite side of the building so could not help if an incident occurred.
The parent said that in her phone conversation with Braff, he said no existing policies of the community center were being broken. He told her he is working with the county to help find the man another place. “He asked me to give him some time,” she said.
When she hadn’t received a reply from MCC board members or Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust she hit reply all for a follow-up. She finally received an email from Foust Nov. 7.
“Although they [Braff and Deputy County Executive Chris Leonard] understand your concerns, they feel strongly that staff and visitors at the MCC are safe, and there is no need to add onsite security,” Foust said in his email. “Evan [Braff] informed me that he does not act in a manner that requires or justifies forcing him to leave the building.”
Foust’s office did not respond to an email from the Fairfax County Times.
The mother feels that staff at the center should alert parents who may be dropping off minor children without accompanying them into the building. “Parents absolutely have the right to know that the center is currently a place where homeless people are residing and sleeping during the times when their children are in class,” she said.
There is active outreach to engage people who are experiencing homelessness and are unsheltered, according to the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness. They said the goal is to connect them to a shelter and other county services.
According to Foust, the MCC Governing Board intends to discuss setting specific standards to regulate conduct at its Dec. 7 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.