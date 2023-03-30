In a meeting packed with administrators and legal and public relations staff, Fairfax County schools Superintendent Michelle Reid released “key findings” from an “independent third-party investigation,” claiming there is “no evidence” that school officials “intentionally withheld” National Merit awards. However, newly obtained emails reveal a very different story with one local teacher even handing awards out “in the hallway…not all at one time” to avoid hurting the feelings of students who didn't get the award, and another one saying she would “not…make a big production of handing them out.”
In the emails, obtained by the Fairfax County Times as part of a public records request, one of the teachers noted that she was going to downplay the award because she didn’t consider the PSAT test, from which the awards have been based nationwide for decades, an “indicator of success.”
At the meeting at school district headquarters off Gallows Road in Fairfax, parents raised concerns about trust eroded with the school district and asked the superintendent to release the full report, rather than the school district’s summary. Reid refused to do so.
The “key findings” from the findings itemized a series of explanations for the National Merit awards withheld from students at high schools this past fall, including “logistical issues,” “logistical factors,” “clerical oversight,” “instructions…not followed,” “staff oversight” and “lapse in communication.” It further said staffers “did not prioritize” award distribution, as they “mistakenly believed,” were “not aware,” had an “incorrect belief” and had “no understanding” of the process, which has remained the same for the National Merit awards decades-long history.
Shawnna Yashar, a mother and attorney who blew the whistle on the withholding of awards, had tough words for the school district, saying: “First, Fairfax County Public Schools withheld the awards. Now, they are engaging in a cover up. It was a bad situation. They’re now making it worse.”
What’s more, to the surprise of a Russian-born mother who told Reid she was never interviewed, the school district claims the investigation “did not find evidence suggesting that any later-than-usual notification impaired students’ academic, professional, or financial interests, including college admissions or scholarships.” Students have publicly disclosed they missed key deadlines for scholarships.
The key findings blamed “the media” numerous times for spotlighting the issue and said the “greatest cost of this unfortunate episode has been borne by FCPS staff,” suffering an “emotional toll” from the scandal.
However, in almost 2,000 pages of emails, it’s been learned that faculty and staff at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology have had a pattern and practice of intentionally withholding the awards. Most recently, on Nov. 11, 2022, at 1:42 p.m., after early college admissions’ deadlines had passed, a staffer at TJ, as the school is known, sent homeroom teachers an email, telling them staff had “recently received” National Merit Commended Student certificates. In fact, the principal, Ann Bonitatibus, had gotten the certificates weeks earlier, with a message in bold: “Please present the Letter of Commendation as soon as possible, since it is the student’s only notification of this National Merit Scholarship Program honor.”
The “key findings” claim that Brandon Kosatka, TJ’s longtime director of student services, “was not aware of any deadline for distribution” and “mistakenly believed” National Merit directly notified students of their Commended Student awards. Thus, the findings said, he “did not prioritize distributing the certificates.”
Neither did teachers, the emails reveal. Within minutes, TJ social studies teacher Melanie Morris responded that she “just realized that 18/26 students” in her homeroom got the award, and she warned, “Please be cognizant that handing these all out at once in one classroom might single out the students who DID not receive one.”
“I’m going to hand them out as I encounter them in the hallway,” she wrote, “or if I teach them in another class – not all at one time.”
Just like with the awards withheld at seven other high schools districtwide, this policy disproportionately impacted Asian American students, according to an analysis by Fairfax County Times.
“Just food for thought,” Morris wrote, “especially considering my thoughts on using the PSAT as an indicator of success,” revealing her ideological opposition to the test as a measure of “success.”
Two minutes later, at 1:44 p.m., Latin teacher Patricia Lister responded, “True – and it might actually be the opposite in that many of the kids who DON’T get one might be semifinalists, and those who get ‘just’ the commendation might not be so thrilled. In any case I’m not going to make a big production of handing them out,” punctuating her comment with a smiley face emoji.
Days later, Kosatka told Yashar, a mother at TJ, that the principal and he had withheld awards so they wouldn't “hurt” the feelings of students and focus instead on students as “individuals,” not “achievements. Soon after, TJ Associate Principal Sara Genetin admitted to the principal, Ann Bonitatibus, she hadn’t told Commended Students about their awards in 2021 until a parent raised the issue. In another email, Kosatka admitted to the principal that he “did not tend to the NM Commended Student process…” even in 2020.
None of these revelations were included in the school district's summary of “key findings,” and, in fact, the school district claimed there was “no evidence that the process or timing for student notifications were impacted in any way by racial considerations or any effort to minimize or fail to celebrate students’ achievements.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, one local mother, Mary Alice Heretick, a staffer with the teacher’s union, the National Education Association, according to public records, defended the school district and said, “thank you,” to the superintendent and school district staff for the report. Heretick didn’t return a request for additional comment.
Reid said, “you’re welcome,” ended the meeting and moved to another room to conduct one-on-one interviews with local TV reporters, her legal counsel and public relations staffers nearby, as parents expressed their skepticism about the report.
The Fairfax County Parents Association issued a statement on Twitter, saying that the Sands Anderson law firm ignored the testimony of the mother, Yashar, who blew the whistle on the withholding of awards and the school district’s own internal emails, released in public records requests. “The @SandsAnderson law firm hired by FCPS (with your tax dollars) ignored BOTH that mom and the evidence. FCPS needs to find a better law firm that doesn’t charge so much to ignore the publicly available evidence.”
Asra Q. Nomani is a former reporter at the Wall Street Journal, a senior fellow in the practice of journalism at the Independent Women’s Network. She can be reached at asra@asranomani.com and @AsraNomani on Twitter.
(2) comments
Wow, and independent study was engaging in a cover up. The Fairfax Times should be ashamed of pusing this lie. Youngkin is a disgrace of a Governor, this is a lie that he started and continues to push.
But, why should anyone be surprised. The guy is off the wall and dangerous. He just put out a tweet yesterday opposing the rule of law when it comes to Trump. That tweet could have the effect of inciting violence. The VA GOP has gone off the deep end!
So, Fairfax County Public Schools used taxpayer dollars to pay for a so-called third party review of why high school principals neglected to tell students they were in the top three percent of PSAT scores in the nation and then attempted to blame parents for the school system educational malpractice? Man, we are living in upside down world.
