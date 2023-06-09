The upcoming June 20 Democratic primary is an open primary which means all registered voters can cast a ballot. There are no Republican primaries taking place in the county this year.
This week Fairfax County will open an additional 13 voting locations June 10 to accommodate voters wanting to cast their ballot before June 20. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is June 9 at 5 p.m.
Early voting will be offered June 10 and June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17 early voting sites including Fairfax County, Mount Vernon, Franconia, Mason, McLean, Sully, West Springfield and North County governmental centers, and the following libraries Burke Centre, Centreville, Great Falls, Herndon-Fortnightly, Thomas Jefferson and Tysons-Pimmit. Voters can also vote at Lorton and Providence community centers.
Except for the Fairfax County Government Center, every early voting site will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Hours at the Fairfax County Government Center are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
All delegate and senate seats are on the ballot and there is more than one Democratic candidate in many of those races. Other races on the ballot include Commonwealth’s Attorney, Board of Supervisor seats and Sheriff.
“My college-age son and I voted early before he left for his summer internship,” said Falls Church resident JoAnne Sears. “He has always gone in with me to vote and it is such a pleasure to see him research all the candidates and make an informed commonsense decision on his own.”
“I voted early and I am encouraging all of my neighbors to as well. It was very easy and there was absolutely no line at the polling place when I went,” said Jenna Hamilton, who voted early at the Mount Vernon Government Center. “It was quick and easy, and worth it given how important these races are.”
According to Fairfax County Election officials, voters should be aware that as a result of redistricting their Board of Supervisors or state legislative districts may have changed. It’s recommended that voters double check their voter information on the state’s portal before they go to vote. Early voting will conclude June 17 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and must arrive in the Office of Elections before noon on the first Friday after Election Day, according to the County website. Voters who do not cast an early vote should vote June 20.
County Election officials said that as of Tuesday more than 13,700 ballots have been cast early which is a turnout of 1.92%.
On Election Day polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information on where to vote June 20 visit https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/elections/precincts.
