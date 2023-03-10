March is Women’s History Month, a tradition that began in earnest when former President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 2-8, 1980, Women’s History Week. It was a popular move. The next year with bipartisan support Congress created an annual Women’s History Week. In 1987, they expanded it to the entire month of March.
There will be a range of activities in Fairfax County this month, to learn about historic women for all ages.
You can check your local library for author events. The Lorton Library will hold a workshop for school age children on creating women’s silhouettes, March 11, at 1 p.m.
The Fairfax County Park Authority has developed two events. The first is a tea, and lecture at the Green Spring Gardens on March 12. The lecture will focus on women who were the first to forge ahead in their fields. These are women who were often overlooked by the history books, but you can learn a bit about their stories now. To attend the tea, and lecture, the cost is $38. The lecture alone is $15. The tea starts at 1 p.m.
The National Museum of the Army has created programming throughout the month that focuses on women during wartime. There will be virtual, and in person lectures titled “Our Girls Over There: The Hello Girls of World War I” on March 14 and “Like Angels from Heaven: U.S. Army Nurses and the War with Spain,” on March 15. The lectures are free, but you will need to secure a space on their website at https://www.thenmusa.org/.
The McLean Community Center will serve up, “Makin Cake” with Dasha Kelly Hamilton. It is a unique storytelling event that focuses on race, culture, and class in America. The live, and digital event even features a baker on stage. The event is at Alden Theatre on March 18, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $15.
The second FCPA event will be held at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site which offers a look at the life of Emma Millard. She was a 19th Century woman, who raised 16 children. She was also the mill’s bookkeeper, and eventually its owner. ”Women of the Mill - Emma Millard” takes place on March 18, at 11 a.m., and on March 23, starting at 7 p.m. The program is $10.
The Army Historical Foundation chose a women’s theme for their Spring Battle Ride, “Angels of the Battlefield: Women in the Civil War.” This day-long event on March 25 includes talks with experts, and historians. Stops include the Heritage Farm in Loudoun, Waterford, Antietam Battlefield, and The Winery at Bull Run. The bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. from the National Museum of the U.S Army, and returns at 7 p.m. The Battle Ride bus trip runs $270 for members, and $300 for non-members; while a drive yourself option is $162 for members, and $180 for non-members.
Fort Ward Museum, in Alexandria is holding a Civil War Women’s Day on March 25. There will be historical interpreters on site for this immersive, living history program. Costumed narrators will share stories of how women aided in the war effort from home. They will also describe what life was like for the women who disguised themselves as men, and went to war. The day is family friendly, and includes fun, and crafts for all ages. This program is weather dependent, so check in before you go.
