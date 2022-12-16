Last week the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority adopted TransAction, the updated long-range transportation plan for Northern Virginia. The plan is updated every five years and addresses regional transportation needs through 2045, including evaluating region-wide impacts of projects including transit, bike, pedestrian, roadway, transportation technologies and more.
Many of the 424 projects identified to reduce congestion and improve travel are in Fairfax County, and if implemented will cost an estimated $75 billion. That amount exceeds expected funding available through 2045. This year’s update includes a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system across NoVA. According the NVTA the vision for this system is to bridge the gap between Metrorail and Virginia Railway Express and many of the local commuter bus services throughout the region.
According to a NVTA news release Northern Virginia’s population is expected to grow by 23 percent by 2045, making investments in a multimodal transportation network essential.
“Even if the plan could be built, its performance would still be mixed,” said Bill Pugh, senior policy fellow for transportation and climate at the Coalition for Smarter Growth (CSG). “TransAction fails to address regional climate change targets. It also relies on widening roads that will increase driving rather than addressing the underlying land use and housing issues that force many Northern Virginians to make long trips by car for simple daily needs.” The Coalition for Smarter Growth’s mission is to advocate for walkable, bikeable, and transit-oriented communities as the most sustainable and equitable way for the region to grow.
Some of the road-widening projects projected for Fairfax County include increasing Chain Bridge Road from four to six lanes between Route 7 and Old Courthouse Road, making Hunter Mill Road four lanes between Crowell Road and the Dulles Toll Road and widening Sunset Hills Road to four lanes between Wiehle Ave. and Hunter Mill Road. There are also plans to increase Route 28 to 10 lanes between I-66 and the Loudoun County line, two of those lanes will be HOV lanes. Centreville Road would also increase to six lanes between Herndon Parkway and Walney Road. Route 28 would be six lanes between Conner Dr. and Old Centreville Rd. Fairfax County Parkway would increase to six lanes from the Dulles Toll Rd. to Route 7 and from Franconia-Springfield Parkway to I-66. New lanes in those areas could potentially be designated as HOV lanes. The Parkway would also increase by one lane in each direction from Ox Road to Route 29.
“The continued auto-dependency and the ever-wider arterials brings into question whether this plan is really creating a safer transportation system, said Sonya Breehey, Northern Virginia Advocacy manager, noting that these arterials are the sites of many pedestrian fatalities. “TransAction provides no data to back up its claim that it will improve safety, which is one of the agency’s core values.”
According to CSG, 67 percent of public comments were negative and noted that transit projects would bring 1,000 new miles of highway and arterial lanes. They noted that the plan increases per capita driving 2.4 percent above the future baseline when it really needs to be reduced by more than 20 percent.
“We can’t build TransAction and create a safe, sustainable future,” said Pugh. “There’s no serious analysis for a deadly serious issues. The plan merely says that carbon emissions could increase 1.4 percent or they could fall by 54 percent if TransAction is implemented. In either case the region would be far from doing what it needs to meet its climate commitments.”
Pugh said that although the massive highway expansion would result in residents driving more, he called the proposed BRT a positive side of the plan.
“A regional BRT system could begin to be implemented in the short to medium term, offering the potential to provide Northern Virginias with new and meaningful travel choices,” he said, noting that it could also reduce traffic congestions while increasing access to jobs, and that it could also possibly reverse dependency on driving alone, increase those using transit and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“While the NVTA can point at the proposed expenditures in TransAction and say it’s a multimodal plan because it has a large share going to transit, these dollar amounts are driven by some big ticket major Metrorail projects in the D.C. core and extensions of the Blue and Orange lines. Those projects would need serious changes in land use policies in Prince William and Fairfax to get implemented, and even so would be decades away. The near-term reality is that NVTA allocates the majority of its funding, about 60 percent, to widening roads and building new interchanges,” said Pugh.
Stewart Schwartz, CSG executive director, called TransAction flawed and said it does not serve either decision makers or the public well.
“It won’t solve our transportation problems,” said Schwartz. “We need a transportation plan that is tied to reducing sprawl development and supporting more walkable, transit-oriented communities. One that will meet our climate crisis by helping people shift travel to more sustainable, affordable, and safer modes and giving them greater proximity to daily needs.”
The plan is not the end of the planning process, according to NVTA officials and inclusion of projects does not represent a funding commitment, rather it provides an initial eligibility filter for projects which may eventually be considered for NVTA’s regional revenues as part of the Six Year Program, a separate funding process.
NVTA officials did not respond to emails by deadline.
For a full list of projects in NoVa visit https://bit.ly/3FP36SH.
