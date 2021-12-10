County officials recommend calling local branch to see if tests are available
Free COVID-19 testing kits at Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) ran out of supply in the first hour after the branch locations began distributing them December 3.
Another 10,000 test kits were being distributed to libraries December 8, according to a tweet by Fairfax County Library. “10,000 tests may seem like a lot, but a million+ ppl live in #Fairfax,” said the tweet. Library officials recommend calling your specific branch to ensure that they have tests available.
The free tests available at FCPL are part of a program developed in November by the Virginia Department of Health, called Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration (STACC).
“Libraries are trusted community hubs, and we are pleased to support public health initiatives like this partnership with the Virginia Department of Health,” said Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson.
The official Fairfax County Government Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery website also offers instructions on how to find and then take the rapid tests. Neither proof of residency nor a library card is required to grab a test.
The website noted that the tests “have an expiration date of the end of December and are therefore meant to be used immediately.”
To take the test, individuals must have an internet connection, a device with camera and microphone capabilities, and a valid photo ID.
“Once completed, rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes. After the test taker completes the test online, eMed will automatically report the results to the Virginia Department of Health,” the website states.
Those who receive positive results are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider or the Fairfax County Health Department, as well as to isolate from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.