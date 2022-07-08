During this year’s early session, the Virginia legislature enacted more than 800 new bills into law, all of which took effect July 1.
Some of the changes include updates to law enforcement, healthcare law, and education.
One major change comes with the passage of SB 741, effectively standardizing the use of facial recognition technology by police departments throughout the state.
Virginia Senator Chap Petersen (D) voted against the bill, arguing that too much authority is being handed over to police through this effort.
“To me, it just gives too much power to the police to search people and basically identify people without any probable cause,” said Petersen. “I believe that police should not be surveilling people or scrutinizing people unless those people are suspects or have somehow aroused some type of suspicion.”
In addition to this change in law enforcement, SB 327 officially prohibits statewide arrest quotas relating to traffic tickets and other petty crimes.
This session also brings changes in law around personal possession and medical access to marijuana.
For individuals seeking to use marijuana for purposes outlined by a doctor, SB 671 removes the need for these individuals to register for a state-licensed medical marijuana card and, instead, allows them to visit local marijuana dispensaries with simply the doctor’s written recommendation.
J.C. Hernandez, state director for Libertarian-Conservative organization Americans For Prosperity Virginia expressed his approval of this change.
“I don’t think it’s the government’s business to be involved with a healthcare professional. That’s a personal relationship between you and your doctor,” said Hernandez.
Additionally, the recreational marijuana law changed slightly from its passage in 2021. Originally, residents who possessed between 1 ounce and 1 whole pound of marijuana would only receive a $25 fine.
Now, following a push from Republicans in the Virginia Senate, individuals possessing between 1 ounce and 4 ounces receive the $25 fine, while possession of more than 4 ounces can now lead to a misdemeanor charge.
The public is still allowed to legally possess, use and grow marijuana in a private residence.
In the realm of education and criminal justice, SB36 creates a requirement for public schools to notify police of certain misdemeanors taking place in the school environment.
Likely a result of recent controversies involving sexual assaults in Loudon County, this bill aims to remove any ambiguity between the school’s principal and the police department in relation to these crimes.
Petersen expressed that the state previously removed misdemeanor charges from the realm of mandatory disclosure.
“We had earlier passed laws which banned the misdemeanors out of the mandatory disclosure, so you weren’t disclosing what were considered to be lesser level offenses,” he said. “But, [the assault] was still a crime against a person. And the idea is, if you have a crime against a person, even if it’s not a felony, that that needs to be reported to the police.”
SB 656 also creates a law surrounding parental notification of the inclusion of any sexually explicit content present in the school curriculum, allowing parents the ability to have their students opt out of certain teachings.
Hernandez expressed support for this, adding that parents should be given more freedom to regulate their children’s behaviors and views of the world.
Changes also coming to Virginia’s health care law now allow for Virginia residents to utilize out-of-state mental health practitioners. HB 537 allows for the expansion of telemedicine to practitioners who may not be in the immediate area but could be of benefit to a Virginia patient.
“We’re big proponents of that. Telemedicine, I think, is something that we’ve seen, especially through the pandemic, is one of those things that we didn’t know we all needed, but we certainly did,” shared Hernandez. “The more medical professionals we have available, the better.”
Changes also come with SB 201, which requires hospitals in the state to screen patients for Medicaid eligibility.
Additionally, Senator Jennifer McLellan (D-Richmond) sponsored SB 493, creating a civil fine of $500 for individuals who send an unwarranted sexual image of themselves to someone else.
HB632 introduced by Delegate Betsy B. Carr (D-Chesterfield) reverses legislation that prevented police officers from pulling over vehicles with loud exhaust systems. It makes certain secondary offenses related to loud exhaust systems that are not in good working order primary offenses and exempts local ordinances related to such exhaust systems from the prohibition on law-enforcement officers stopping a vehicle for a violation of a local ordinance unless it is a jailable offense.
Finally, SB211 a bill introduced by Senator Jennifer Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) requires that dead people be removed from voter rolls weekly instead of monthly. It requires that the State Registrar of Vital Records transmit a list of decedents weekly to the Department of Elections. The bill was identical to HB55 which was introduced by Delegate Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach).
