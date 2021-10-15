Branches will give residents the opportunity to live independently
A new group home for adults with disabilities opened in Fairfax Station October 10.
The Inclusive Ministry of Christ United Methodist Church, the Foundation for the Future of Christ Church and PAMCO Care partnered to open Branches, a home which will provide 24-hour support and supervision to developmentally disabled adults so they can live more independently.
“Today we are overjoyed that, after nearly two years of focused effort, we can stand with PAMCO Care in offering the opportunity of a group home run with excellence and connected to our Christ Church community,” said Brooke Varma, director of Christ Church Inclusive Ministry. Varma has been a part of the disability community for decades as both a sibling and a parent. The home is a long-time dream of Pastor John Speight, lead pastor of Christ Church, according to Varma. She said the home was purchased by the foundation for the purpose of it being a group home.
PAMCO Care of Gainesville is a service provider in the developmental disabilities field. They offer services from community engagement to residential services. They partner to provide services to group homes in Virginia and North Carolina.
“The Branches group home is another example of the great work Christ Church does in our community. From their longstanding support of a school for more than 400 students in Kenya to their decades long ministry to engage and welcome those with disabilities, Christ Church practices what they preach,” said Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity. “This new group home helps meet a critical need in Fairfax County and will allow residents with disabilities to live more productive and independent lives.”
Tyler Stillman, a 32-year-old Fairfax Station resident is the first to move into the home. Stillman is a graduate of South County High School and Pulley Career Center. He’s been living at home with his parents since April 2020 but had lived in a group home in Woodbridge prior to that, according to his father, Pat.
“He loves the church [Christ Church] and is looking forward to a sense of independence,” said Pat. “He’s excited for the prospect of living with his peers and being a neighbor of Christ Church.” The family are members of the church and Tyler has been involved with the Inclusive Ministry for the last four years.
Tyler participates in, and his parents provide transportation to, the Community Visions Day Program in Woodbridge. Pat said he and his wife, Lori, have been devoted advocates for those with developmental disabilities (DD) for many years. “Lori was involved with DD issues on the state and local levels, serving on the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board for over 12 years,” he said.
“Meaningful inclusion is central to, not only the individuals and families who experience disability, but to our community as a whole,” said Varma. “This includes our faith communities engaging with the opportunity to support individuals with disabilities throughout the stages of their lives. From supporting children in our inclusive school, Greentree, to adults through supported employment, adapted sermons, or this group home, we want to meet the needs of the community and partner with others to provide meaningful inclusion.”
Four residents total will live in the home according to Varma. “Two will be moving in over the next week,” she said. “We are in the process of working with families and support coordinators to fill the remaining openings. Funding for residents typically comes through a Community Living Waiver.
Tyler summed up his feelings about his new home by saying, “Branches … a great home.”
There are approximately 300 group homes in Fairfax County serving individuals with disabilities, according to Lisa Flowers, Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board spokeswoman. Information on the Community Living Waiver and assistance for families can be found on the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services website at https://bit.ly/3v7q3tp. Additional resources can be found on the CSB website at http://fairfaxcounty.gov/csb.
