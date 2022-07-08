Students as young as kindergarten can change their names and gender identity ‘without parent permission’
This week, at a local Fourth of July celebration, area mother Stephanie Lundquist-Arora caught sight of new teacher training at Fairfax County Public Schools for children as young as kindergarten, and she couldn’t believe her eyes.
In the new mandatory training, called “Supporting Gender-Expansive and Transgender Youth,” teachers are asked two very important questions about whether students have to get parent permission to change their names and sexual and gender identities. The correct answers – no parent permission required – raise serious concerns among parents about whether the school district is now breaching parental rights, a hot topic nationally as parents increasingly seek rights to understand what is happening in their children’s lives when they cross the threshold of a school.
“I was mortified that the school district would keep such personal information about students from parents,” said Lundquist-Arora, a parent advocate who wrote a book, “Coping with Gender Fluidity,” to positively support children and families as children navigate issues of identity. Often, school districts say they are allowing children to keep personal information from disapproving parents to protect the students, but Lundquist-Arora said that school systems such as Fairfax County should include parents in critical conversations about their children – not exclude them.
Lundquist-Arora, who also wrote an article, “Gender indoctrination in public schools has gone too far,” also wonders why the teacher training hasn’t been made public. “Fairfax County Public Schools has gotten away with so much,” she said. “Maybe they think they can just do whatever they want to do. But they can’t, and we as parents have to keep pressing them for answers.”
Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Communications and Community Relations didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment, including requests for a copy of the complete training.
The training reveals a new direction that school systems, including Fairfax County Public Schools are adopting with policies, branded with buzzwords such as “gender expansive,” in which students, as young as kindergarten, don’t have to get parent permission – and thus have parental knowledge – about intimate and personal issues of gender and sexual identity.
As superintendent of Northshore School District in Washington state, outside Seattle, new Fairfax County superintendent Michelle Reid provided activist resources to school district teachers, parents and students, including “Gender & Sexual Identity” lessons from the Southern Poverty Law Center, based in Montgomery, Ala., and “Understanding the Gender Spectrum” material from Gender Spectrum, an organization based in Leandro, Calif.
Under the new training, students can ask teachers to call them by new “chosen” names without parental permission. A student can ask to use a locker room that “corresponds with her identified gender,” and also presumably his identified gender, without parent permission. And students can “request the use of a private bathroom,” presumably in this situation because they do not self-identify with their gender at birth, without parent permission.
Teachers are also being trained that students can “Change their name, without parent permission.”
One question in the training is:
Parent permission is required for which of the following?”
(check all that apply)
• A student requests that the teacher call him by his chosen name in his classes
• A student requests to use the locker room that corresponds with her identified gender
• A student requests the use of a private bathroom
√ None of the above
To Lundquist-Arora’s shock, the correct answer, according to Fairfax County Public Schools, is “None of the above.”
Another question about the school district’s internal database for student information, the “Student Information System,” asks:
With the updates to the Student Information System, students can choose to do the following: (check all that apply)
• Change their name on records in SIS, but only with parent permission
• Change their name on records in SIS, with appropriate legal name change documentation
√ Change their name, without parent permission
√Identify as Male, Female, or Non-binary
The correct answers include this policy for students: “Change their name without parent permission.”
Asra Q. Nomani is a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and a senior fellow in the practice of journalism at the Independent Women’s Network, She can be reached at asra@asranomani.com and invites tips about local issues.
It is so dishonest to claim that children a) are gender expansive, b) have gender identities, c) have a chosen name, and d) ask to use a different locker room.
Children are children and have the gender the parent says, have the name the parent says, and girls are protected in locker room and bathroom from any boy encounter.
To say otherwise is literally fraud by the school, bordering on sexual grooming, and has no place in teaching children their class lessons.
