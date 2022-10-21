In an effort to improve safety and walkability for pedestrian traffic, officials in Fairfax County and the Town of Vienna are working towards the expanded construction of sidewalks in the county.
Two major proposals, however, receive differences in public comment and showcase stark contrasts in community attitudes regarding the perceived benefits or downsides to more sidewalks.
One of the proposals centers a section of land near Huntley Meadows Park and Hybla Valley Elementary School in Alexandria. Residents arguing in favor of this sidewalk spoke at an Oct. 11 Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting and highlighted a lack of pedestrian access to the park.
“Huntley Meadows Park, one of the few in Mount Vernon and Franconia districts, is currently not safely accessible by sidewalk,” shared Mount Vernon District resident Cathy Hosek. “As a former resident of the Lafayette Apartments, located directly across the street from Huntley Meadows, I can assure you that the park is not easily accessible by any transportation mode, other than a car.”
Given the benefit constituents receive from engaging in outdoor recreation, resident Liz Murphy emphasized the positives of access to pedestrian transportation, as well as public parks.
“Access to parks also improves community health and plays an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of the pandemic,” said Murphy.
At the board meeting on Oct. 11, a proposal to incorporate funding for the construction of a sidewalk was heard without any public objection. The Board of Supervisors have not yet indicated whether they would provide funding for the sidewalks in Alexandria.
Opposing opinions on sidewalks emerge in an isolated Vienna neighborhood, where residents strongly oppose the Vienna Town Council’s recent proposals to introduce sidewalks on Tazewell Road Northwest, DeSale Street Southwest, Melody Lane Southwest and Orrin Street Southeast.
According to Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert, the safety and accessibility benefit to the construction of new sidewalks is clear and was always a part of the town’s overall plan once funding became available.
“Thanks to a generous legacy bequest from the Robinson Family Trust, the Town is able to expedite its plan for a walkable community. Maud Robinson was a Vienna Town council member and her husband, Charles Robinson, was the Town mayor for 24 years. They loved Vienna and were active walkers all over town and understood the importance of sidewalks,” said Colbert.
Homeowners in this area express strong criticisms of this plan and feel their input was ignored by town officials. In an Oct. 10 Vienna Town Council meeting, members of the public were provided the opportunity to share their point of view.
“The bottom line is we do not want a sidewalk on our street. Please don’t force one on us. Maud Robinson, God rest her saintly soul, would be mortified were she alive to see this playing out,” said Tazewell resident, Ron Decker. “She meant to bless people with something they want but can’t afford. Not curse people with something they hate and can’t avoid.”
While many of these individuals are upset about a lack of input requested from them, their main concerns include a reduction in lawn space, an increase in pedestrian traffic, an impact on property aesthetics and the possibility of appropriating these funds more effectively. Residents also highlight the presence of recently constructed sidewalks on various nearby streets, such as Alma Street Southeast, as alternatives for pedestrians traveling through the neighborhood.
Additionally, Decker claimed that the town of Vienna conducted a survey to gather public comment on the implementation of sidewalks, which received a majority disapproval from residents.
“Part of the reason I bought my house on Desale was because there were no sidewalks. That was part of the appeal. Imagine that,” explained Desale resident Michael Standiford.
“We also have pollinator bees about 12-feet-in across 75 percent of the front yard,” shared Tazewell resident Alex Tanes. “I thought maybe the council could be a little more creative, perhaps maybe the balance of what it would cost to put sidewalks in on our street could go to a scholarship.”
Like most residents, Vienna resident Dave Mineyard became aware of the proposal for sidewalks around late spring of 2020 and has been an active opponent to their construction. While he shares concerns most residents have, a major point of dissatisfaction for him is a disregard for public comment by the Town Council.
“People are concerned that elected officials have failed and breached their responsibilities to represent the people that pay their salaries. People are concerned with their personal lives being disrupted. People are concerned about the security of their homes and properties with unvetted contractors coming in. They reflect that the government is acting like communists and people are having to fight against tyranny,” said Mineyard.
The mayor expressed in a comment that residents who had initially opposed sidewalk construction efforts eventually came around in support of them and felt community cooperation will ease this process.
“Some residents who initially resisted the sidewalk concept have expressed appreciation once sidewalks were completed in their neighborhood, and I hope others who are initially opposed to future projects will also come to appreciate the value of sidewalks,” shared Colbert. “Achieving the vision of both the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and Pedestrian Master Plan for a walkable community will require time, patience and collaboration between the town and residents.”
