For the first time, Metro will begin offering reduced fares to assist low-income customers. The new income-qualified reduced fare program, ‘Metro Lift’ launches June 20. Customers in Virginia who qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible to enroll.
Approved by Metro’s Board of Directors in the fiscal year 2024 budget, the program advances transit equity and affordability, in a region considered one of the most expensive in the nation and where low-income households face the greatest economic disparities. Customers enrolled in Metro Lift will receive a 50% discount for any travel on Metrorail and Metrobus.
Online enrollment and appointment scheduling will begin on June 20, at wmata.com/MetroLift. In-person enrollment will begin at three sites starting on June 26.
“Our priority is making transportation accessible for all customers. The savings from this program will give our customers opportunities to access jobs with higher wages, travel to medical appointments, and access more of the region,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “We understand that every dollar counts, and that accessibility to reliable, affordable transportation is a difference maker, especially in this region. I appreciate the WMATA Board of Directors for their leadership to approve this program in the FY24 Budget, and I am proud of our team’s dedication to make this new option available to our customers.”
Following the success of the DC LIFT (Low-Income Fare Trial) pilot program, Metro Lift is intended to expand ridership and make it more affordable to ride public transit. A first in the authority’s history, Metro adds the Metro Lift program to its other reduced fare program offerings, such as U-Pass and Senior SmarTrip®.
It is free to enroll in Metro Lift. Customers who qualify for Metro Lift must show that they currently receive SNAP benefits in Virginia. An estimated 471,000 people receive SNAP benefits across the region, including customers already enrolled in other reduced-fare programs. Those customers will continue to receive the same discounted fares as they do today and need not enroll in the Metro Lift program.
The fare discount will be valid for one year after enrollment and will be available up to 48 hours after online enrollment, and immediately for those that enroll in person.
Metro will continue to refine the program based on customer feedback and is working to expand enrollment locations over time.
To enroll you’ll need a SmarTrip® card for you and each member of your household being enrolled, Active SNAP EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card, a copy of your SNAP proof of benefits (if you are applying for your household), current photo identification (ID) card issued by the U.S., DC, Maryland, or Virginia, and your phone number.
To enroll, go to wmata.com/MetroLift, beginning June 20. Complete the enrollment form for you and/or members of your SNAP household. The discount will be loaded to SmarTrip card up to 48 hours after enrollment, just use your SmarTrip card and go.
For in-person enrollment beginning June 26, schedule an appointment to visit one of our in-person enrollment centers. Appointment booking will be available beginning June 20 online at wmata.com/MetroLift; or by Phone at 1-888-SmarTrip (888-762-7874). In-person enrollment will be available at the following locations Metro Center Metro Station 12th & F Street NW Entrance - Mezzanine Level, Metro Headquarters at 300 7th Street SW, Washington, D.C., and New Carrollton Metro Office at 4100 Garden City Dr. in Hyattsville. Be sure to bring the required materials for you and/or your SNAP household members.
