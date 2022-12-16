If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
Kamilakis started with VDOT seven years ago as a Public Information Officer (PIO), after working for Fairfax County for 12 years. As a Virginia native, growing up in Spotsylvania, you could say she’s well acquainted with the ins and outs of living in the National Capital Region. It might come as a surprise, but Kamilakis always wanted to work in government. She left us for one year, for the mountains and high elevation of Boulder, Colo,, “but the siren song of home brought me back,” Kamilakis shared. “The opportunity presented itself at VDOT and I haven’t looked back since.”
When the pandemic hit, it obviously changed how people were using the roads; and really changed what transportation looked like. Some say MeeMaw was one of the beautiful things that came out of the pandemic. There was an opportunity, in an already robust Twitter community, and Kamilakis was going to take that opportunity and run with it.
“Traffic volumes plummeted due to people working from home, so transportation topics felt really tone-deaf,” Kamilakis said. “Our community was dealing with a lot, and the best service I could provide was just being there for them as a friend.” Kamilakis realized that she was a bit older than the typical social media manager, so she decided MeeMaw just fit her personality.
Over the past few years, social media users have been treated to wit, sarcasm, and an organization willing to push the limits of traditional corporate or government social media. Morning MeeMaw Nag became a regular occurrence. MeeMaw would spend her time giving encouragement like “Change and new additions can be wonderful. Remember, there’s nothing to fear and nothing to doubt;” as well as reminding us to put our phones down and get outside once in a while. She truly became everyone’s MeeMaw.
One of the most touching moments during this time was “when I tweeted that my mom, affectionately referred to as Ma VDOT, had passed away from COVID in November 2020.” During that time their little corner of Twitter noticed that things weren’t quite right. “The outpouring of genuine love and support for me was a great comfort to me during that time,” said Kamilakis. “I will never forget it.”
And while, MeeMaw has passed her baton to Missy and Alex, known only by their first names on Twitter, she’s not abandoning her Twitter family. On top of being one of nine people, internationally, to earn the professional credential of Public Information Officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Kamilakis was recently promoted to run the Northern Virginia Communications team for VDOT.
“I thought about it and felt like the truest evolution for the Twitter community was not MeeMaw going away, or trying to have someone pretend to be MeeMaw, but instead add in additional voices.” She is certain that these two new family members will be loved just as much as she loves them.
You won’t want to miss out on the continuing journey of MeeMaw and friends. She has no plans to leave her family, and the online community that has been created can trust that the team over at VDOT Northern Virginia will keep everyone safe and entertained.
