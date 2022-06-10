McLean High School’s Quiz Bowl team joined some of the top schools in the country at the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ 2022 High School National Championship Tournament on May 28.
Testing players on a variety of subjects including literature, history, science, philosophy, mathematics, geography and popular culture, quiz bowl encourages students to become fluent in various academic topics in a fun and competitive environment. Structured as a race to the correct answer, players are provided various questions leading to the answer and are incentivized to respond as quickly as possible.
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament was held in person at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis hotel in Atlanta, Ga..
Separated into two teams, Team A and Team B, nine participants from McLean High School were captained by students Noah Chin and Andrew Evans, respectively. Both of the teams qualified for the playoffs this year with Team A finishing the preliminary rounds with a 7-3 record and Team B finishing with a record of 6-4.
Coaches Jeffrey Brocketti and Lindsay Benedict head the team, organize group meetings and encourage teamwork amongst the group. And, while the coaches’ guidance helps encourage the group towards success, Brocketti emphasized the impact of the team’s friendly rapport and strong leadership from their captains.
“They’re a very close team. They’re all friends with each other, so that helps. But [Noah] does a good job of whipping them into shape when they need to be and also keeping their heads up when they need it,” Brocketti said.
Chin, captain of Team A and a junior at McLean High School, says that his interest in quiz bowl started when he was in the sixth grade. As someone with a particular interest in history, Chin began competing with his school’s quiz bowl team and ended up loving it.
“To me, the greatest thing about quiz bowl is how humbling it is knowing how little you know. I don’t like not knowing the answer, but I love learning what I don’t know,” said Chin.
Later on, Chin encouraged others around him to join the team. According to sophomore player Carter Pisocky, Chin told him about quiz bowl as they both shared an interest in history.
“I’ve known Noah since about the first grade,” said Pisocky. “We were both pretty into history and he actually told me to come to this camp at our middle school and I really enjoyed it.”
While the team emphasizes an environment focused around fun and learning, players also experience a healthy amount of competition and utilize this to motivate their improvement.
“I always feel like I get [a sense of] adrenaline. It feels really good,” said Chin. “You’re always on edge because you’re always trying to get [the answer] before the other team. When you get a question wrong, you lose points and that sucks, but my mindset is always ‘ok, new question, let’s get this one.”
Regardless of their reasons for joining the quiz bowl team or the results of the tournament, both Brocketti and the players emphasized the positive impact their involvement with the group has had on their lives.
At the end of the tournament, both teams placed well. Out of 272 teams, Team A finished in 24th place and Team B finished in 60th place.
