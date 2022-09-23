A Fairfax County mother is livid that a man known to her family who was facing life in prison, walked out of court with a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors missed an evidentiary deadline.
It’s not the first time a defendant walked away free after being charged with sexual assault against a minor. A judge criticized a prosecutor from Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office in June for their handling of a case against defendant Craig Allen Super. Super, was accused of sexually assaulting girls ages 11 to 18. The case was thrown out by Judge Thomas Mann, who said “he’d never seen a case handled like this.”
“This is beyond disturbing, it’s heartbreaking really,” said the victim’s mother on the outcome of the case. She asked that only her first name, Amber, be used to protect her son.
Amber said that when her son learned the outcome of the case he was very angry. “We have a 100-pound punching bag filled with water and he kicked that from one side of the basement to the other,” she said. “He was very upset with the outcome.”
In this case, Ronnie Reel, 36, was arrested by the Fairfax County police in July 2021 on charges including object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery against a minor. He was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges in February.
The judge set a deadline of April 29 for the Commonwealth to produce their evidence before the case went to trial.
When the case went to trial Sept. 13 before Chief Judge of the Fairfax County Circuit Court Penney Azcarate, she ruled that the prosecutor had missed the deadline and therefore the confessions, including a phone call in which the defendant allegedly confessed to the victim’s mother, and other evidence could not be presented and witnesses were not able to testify. The case would be decided on the victim’s testimony alone.
Although the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office claimed they provided evidence early on in the case, Reel’s Public Defender Dawn Butorac disputed that.
“I believe the Commonwealth may have been referring to some things that were given to the defense when the case was in the preliminary hearing stage,” she said. “However, as the judge correctly ruled, the discovery order from circuit court required the Commonwealth to provide me with everything that they had regardless of what they may have given me previously.” Butorac said that she advised the Commonwealth on Aug. 10 that they had missed the deadline.
Butorac said that the Commonwealth finally provided discovery Sept. 1, but she said that it was not everything they were required to provide as a result of the order issued in March.
Reel plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery which was amended from aggravated sexual battery and the anal sodomy charge was dismissed. The assault and battery charge does not require him to register as a sex offender and he is not on supervised probation in conjunction with this case. He agreed to a one-year prison sentence and was freed on time served.
The family was able to get two separate protection orders against Reel. The first order was issued early in the case and a second criminal protection order was issued last week, according to Rami Zahr, an attorney representing the family.
Although the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office released a statement about the nature of the victim’s testimony, saying that he had denied one of the charges and contradicted prior testimony, the family’s attorney is looking forward to reviewing the transcripts of the trial.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Amber plans to keep fighting for the justice she said her son did not receive in court. She said someone needs to advocate for people.
“This court system is broken,” she said and referred to Reel as a sexual predator. “I’m going to find a way to get the justice he [her son] needs. I want people to know this is what’s happening. Some of these criminals cannot be reformed. A sex offender is one of them.”
“When we left the courtroom, Sept. 13 the primary goal was to get justice,” said Zahr. “We are going to explore all options so that this is never repeated again. Secure justice for the child and the family.”
The misdemeanor could eventually put Reel, who is still on probation for an unrelated offense in another county, back behind bars. A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections said they are processing a violation report at this time and the finalization is pending.
