According to Fairfax County’s Department of Family Services, Domestic and Sexual Violence Services someone in the United States is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.
This equals 463,634 victims (age 12 or older) and more than 63,000 children experience sexual abuse each year on average. And more than 10 million people are abused by a partner each year.
The Fairfax County Department of Family Services offers multiple programs to help prevent abuse and support survivors. Through the Domestic Violence Action Center, Council to End Domestic Violence, and other partner programs, Fairfax County offers its resident’s counseling, support groups, therapy, training, and shelter.
In addition to supporting survivors the department has resources available to abusers.
ADAPT (Anger & Domestic Abuse Prevention & Treatment) is a program that teaches emotional regulation skills to county residents who have been physically, emotionally, or sexually abusive to a spouse, partner, child, parent or other family members.
To spread awareness about the resources available for survivors one woman has begun a dancing movement.
Dancing Is My Voice is a yearly event that serves as a forum to help survivors find supportive connections and resources, and enjoy creative, freeing and strength building physical movements through dance. Lisa Francia started Dancing Is My Voice six years ago after being abused multiple times throughout her youth.
“It’s an event to support survivors of sexual violence, and despite the heavy theme it’s meant to be a fun, uplifting day with lots of energy, and lots of movement.” said Francia. “The idea for Dancing Is My Voice is to form kinda a hub of resources where people who are recovering from sexual violence can be connected to other resources.”
The event which was held at the Lincoln Memorial early this month featured dancing, zumba and flash mob sessions, a self-defense workshop, authors and speakers from different organizations that offer support to survivors.
“For the longest time I thought it was my fault” explained Francia, “Part of this event is to let people know it’s not their fault and to be around other people to reinforce that message.”
According to Francia creating a supportive community is essential to healing.
“If we can talk about the elephant in the room and talk about this topic and not make it a taboo topic we hope that more people will join the conversation so that it doesn’t have to be such a difficult topic to approach for people,” she said.
For more information on Fairfax County’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Services visit https://bit.ly/2AVcrH7 or call the 24 hour hotline 703-360-7273
For more information on Dancing is my Voice visit https://bit.ly/3MOlMnp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.