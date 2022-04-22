For the first time in two years, Best Buddies will hold its annual Friendship Walk in person. The fundraising event will be held on April 30 at 10 a.m. at the National Mall.
Best Buddies is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The organization has four mission pillars that they strive to create opportunities for through their friendship, jobs, leadership, and living programs.
Willow Dysard, president of the George Mason University Best Buddies Chapter, explained that the friendship program helps individuals with an IDD get “embedded into the George Mason University experience and community.”
According to Dysard, this is encouraged through monthly chapter events and peer friendships between students with IDD and non-disabled students.
“Hanging out in this day in age can be a facetime, a phone call, texting them, just making sure you’re consistently in their lives. That can also be going out to dinner with them or going to the dining hall,” said Dysard. “I just grabbed breakfast with my buddy on Saturday, and she’s great, she’s on the cheer team, and she’s the only D1 athlete with down syndrome.”
Dysard says she also works with the Best Buddies regional office to help graduating students transition into other programs.
“We had a student who graduated a few years ago, and he was very interested in theater and movies, so he got to do an internship at the JFK Center and after that, he ended up getting a full-time job at AMC theaters that Best Buddies helped him get,” said Dysard.
“What we do is we place people in meaningful employment opportunities,” Isabella Laino, an employment consultant at Best Buddies.
Through individualized job coaching that includes help writing resumes and cover letters, as well as support through the interviewing, onboarding, and training processes.
“We’re there with them for as much as they want for their first few weeks,” explained Laino. “And then from there we kinda just keep in contact with them however much they want or we think is necessary.”
While the program strives to create employment opportunities for its participants, Best Buddies and its participants have also had an impact on workplace culture and the inclusion of the disability community.
“Their individual spirit and work ethic completely changes people’s perspective on the disability community. We helped them get there but they did it on their own as well,” said Laino.
While the program has seen positive impacts on its participants and workplace culture, Best Buddies and its programs have also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of our participants were administrative assistants that were required to work in offices, and once offices shut down those jobs were no longer needed, and unfortunately they were let go,” explained Laino.
According to Laino, the pandemic also put a pause on many of the organization’s events, like the Friendship Walk.
“Ours is really a flagship, it always ends up being a really incredible event. It’s a huge fundraising effort, where we raise money for our programs,” said Laino about the event.
According to the Best Buddies website, the Virginia and D.C. region Friendship Walk event has already raised more than $200,000 of a $375,000 goal.
The event is also an opportunity for those interested to learn more about the organization and its mission.
“I joined best buddies as a high school student and the first time I attended that walk was when I actually became really invested in this organization. Just seeing the spirit and the idea of inclusion on such a large scale really spoke to me,” said Laino.
“This is something our students look forward to every year and I’m so excited because we haven’t been able to do it the past two years,” said Dysard. “It’s just a whole day of inclusion and it’s super wonderful.”
