Chantilly-based NearStar Fusion commissioned their new plasma gun side injector experiment on March 15.
The event included an explanation of NearStar’s proprietary fusion process, called hypervelocity gradient field fusion (HGFF), and some of its theorized applications.
HGFF combines new fusion technology with features of current power generation. A device called a plasma gun will fire a fuel pellet containing deuterium and tritium – forms of hydrogen – through a large magnet. The magnetic field will compress the pellet until the deuterium and tritium fuse together.
“[The deuterium and tritium capsule] enters the magnetic field at 10 kilometers per second. That’s about, that’s over 22,000 miles per hour,” explained NearStar Vice President Chris Faranetta. “The [capsule] enters that magnetic funnel and becomes compressed so quickly that the deuterium-tritium gas inside ignites, and you get a fusion fireball. So, in an instance, you have a mini star.”
Faranetta also explained that the fusion reaction would take place in a chamber filled with molten salt. Neutrons produced by the reaction would slow down in the salt and heat it up. The salt would flow through a heat exchanger, where it would be used to boil water into steam. This steam would turn a turbine to generate power, as in a conventional power plant.
In addition to power generation, officials NearStar believe HGFF could be used for tunnel boring and even rocket propulsion. Because of the latter, they have received a grant from NASA.
“[The reason NASA is interested in fusion] is, you can make a fusion rocket engine,” said Faranetta. “I can take you anywhere from seven to nine months [to travel between Earth and Mars] with chemical rockets. Imagine seven to nine months in pressure. Not an easy thing. If you’re a human being with fusion propulsion, you can leave anytime and be there in 90 days.”
In addition to these applications, NearStar officials claim that waste produced by HGFF will be entirely low-level waste in the form of worn-out parts. Some will need to be replaced “every year or so,” according to Faranetta, while others will need to be replaced more frequently.
When NearStar completes its first full-scale HGFF reactor, it will use tritium-deuterium fuel. While this is the easiest fusion fuel to ignite, it will present certain challenges.
“The problem is that this produces neutrons,” said Faranetta. “And [when] the neutrons hit the chamber here, they weaken it. It’s called neutron embrittlement.”
In addition, part of the fuel itself can be difficult to obtain.
“The hard part is the tritium,” said Faranetta. “You actually have to breed the tritium, as part of the infrastructure. All fusion power plants have the same issue. So, as part of an industry group, that’s one issue we’re working on.”
After the explanation was complete, NearStar staff, including Faranetta, President and Chief Scientist Dr. F. Douglas Witherspoon, and Director of Corporate Development Amit K. Singh led a brief tour of the premises. Guests were shown the machine shop, where the plasma gun components are built for rapid prototyping.
Guests were then shown to experimentation bays, where equipment was explained by Dr. Andrew Case.
“We developed those plasma guns here,” said Case. “We designed and tested and did diagnostics and modeling here. And then we built 36 of those guns and delivered them to Los Alamos [National Laboratory] a couple of years ago. So, those experiments are now ongoing at Los Alamos.”
The tour concluded with a test-fire and commissioning of the plasma gun side injector experiment, both of which featured Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith. Smith pressed the trigger to fire the experiment, which concluded successfully. Case remarked the results were consistent with their findings so far.
After Singh and representatives from VIPC said a few words, Smith cut the ribbon to commission the experiment.
While NearStar has made progress with its concept, there is still far to go.
“Our biggest hurdle right now is funding,” said Witherspoon. “In terms of [technology,] it’s gonna be the development of the high velocity. We have to get [capsule speed] up to 10 [kilometers per second]. The modeling shows the fusion reaction rates start to take off when you get to about 10. The second thing is designing the [capsule] so that it implodes properly and the fusion reactions occur. That’s going to be a multi-year effort.”
In addition to Smith, others who were in attendance included representatives from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and Fusion Industry Association, of which NearStar is a member.
