“People get blindsided. We have to become experts and advocates for our loved ones and there’s not a lot of help out there in the world for family members,” Oakton resident Lynn Rafferty said about caring for a family member.
Rafferty became a caregiver when her mother became ill about 10 years ago. She gravitated toward support groups ever since someone suggested them as a helpful resource years ago.
She heard about the Caregiver Support Group sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia.
“My mother started developing the signs of cognitive decline. I came to the group pretty early on in her disease progression,” Rafferty said.
Rafferty would attend the twice-monthly meetings when she joined around 2012. McLean resident Jack Tarr facilitates the meetings. “The group was several years old when I joined them [over] 15 years ago,” Tarr said.
People whose spouses had dementia founded the support group. “Generally, our members have loved ones who have dementia of some form... Our members run the gamut of suspecting something is wrong to … having to move their loved one to a facility,” Rafferty said.
The group was initially facilitated by a Parish nurse. Casey Tarr was that nurse at one point and her husband, Jack, joined her once she started facilitating.
He previously facilitated a new beginnings support group for nearly five years. Tarr is a seasoned leader, having been a paratrooper company commander in Vietnam. He took over facilitating for his wife since he enjoyed it.
“He’s the most empathetic man and all that leadership … in incredibly difficult conditions … informs his leadership in our group,” Rafferty said.
Rafferty, a retired teacher, became essential to the group for her empathy and insight. When Tarr’s co-facilitator moved away about seven years ago, he asked Rafferty to co-facilitate with him. “Lynn is so quiet [and] capable. Even as a support group member, … you knew,” Tarr said.
Rafferty and Tarr can lead groups on their own but mostly facilitate together. “Support groups work much better when you have a couple of facilitators because … we play off of each other in steering the group,” Rafferty said.
She also facilitates family support groups for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and is a state trainer, training other facilitators. “I want my experiences that I’ve had in life to help others who are in that same place,” she said. “We are like a conduit for information and emotional support.”
Facilitating support groups is a balance between listening and guiding. Tarr compares it to dressage with its subtle direction.
“It has helped me be more aware of people,” Tarr said, whether it’s about guiding people to think deeper or helping them get out of their heads.
A typical meeting kicks off with small talk, moves into sharing, and gives everyone the chance to connect. They encourage everyone to explore their feelings.
“It’s a give-and-take type of environment,” Tarr explained. “Some of the best moments in our group are when Jack and I are just shutting up and the group members are helping each other,” Rafferty added.
“In a support group, when you bring people together with a common concern, people are courageous, generous, and there’s so much wisdom,” Rafferty said
They meet on the first and third Tuesday monthly and have switched to Zoom since COVID. “We all have gotten to know each other’s pets a bit,” Rafferty said. It also makes meetings more accessible–they even have someone who attends from Pennsylvania.
Attendees can join as they please and “No one has to be of any particular religion or [any] religion at all,” Rafferty said. “Whatever form your caregiving takes, you’re welcome in the group.”
It doesn’t matter what disease someone’s family member has or how far along it has progressed, nor is it limiting where they receive care–whether that’s at home, in a facility, or out of state. Their group is open to those who want to carry on together.
Even after an attendee’s family member passes away, there is no “expiration date” for participating in the group, according to their flier. “We cry and we laugh but we do that together,” Tarr said.
