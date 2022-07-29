Jane Doe continues a legal battle against a group of active and inactive Fairfax County Police officers who stand accused of protecting, as well as engaging in services provided by the Sanchez sex trafficking ring in the county.
After being approached by a woman suggesting Doe leave her home country of Costa Rica and come to the United States to be an escort, she was originally presented with the offer of spending time and going on fancy outings with wealthy men.
However, she claims she was not told she would be expected to engage in sexual acts with them.
After arriving in Virginia, Doe was swiftly introduced to ring leader Hazel Marie Sanchez Cerdas, who allegedly clarified her role as a sex worker in meeting with these men and threatened harm to her family in the event she spoke out.
While Sanchez plead guilty when she was originally tried in 2019, Doe says the story does not end there.
Doe claims former Fairfax County Police officers Michael O. Barbazette and Jason J. Mardocco helped to tip off Sanchez when the department would conduct routine checks for sex trafficking-related crimes online.
Due to this knowledge, Sanchez allegedly removed advertisements from such sites upon being informed by the officers, something which she allegedly repaid with sexual services from trafficked women – including Doe.
Working with the legal firm, Victor M. Glasberg & Associates, Doe aims to prove that sex trafficking is an open secret in Fairfax County and that police are not only aware of this reality but that they are openly engaged in it.
Each of the accused officers denies these allegations, but Glasberg’s team plans to present evidence to prove that the officers were aware of the trafficking, as well as its prevalence.
“I don’t bring a case that I don’t think is meritorious and I try to win the case if I feel I can and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Doe’s Chief Legal Counsel Victor Glasberg.
Additional officers named in the lawsuit are James Baumstark and Vincent Scianna. While the rest have retired, Baumstark is an active duty detective for the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina.
During discovery, the commercial sex website Sugar Nights, which openly features various women in the interest of selling sexual services, became a site of interest to the plaintiff. The site has been online and is grossly outdated – dating from a dozen years ago when Doe was ensnared by the ring, according to Glasberg, who explained that the servers are routinely in foreign countries.
“These things [websites] are bought and sold and reposted and stolen all the time,” he said. “I’m told by people who deal with these issues that it’s very difficult to get them down.”
In an effort to collect evidence, Doe’s legal team mentioned concerns surrounding the possible content of the Sugar Nights website, because accessing it could get them in trouble for possessing child pornography.
“The defense has opposed my motion to have the court clerk hold a flash drive with the Sugar Nights website on it,” said Glasberg.
While Fairfax County Police would have access to this material as law enforcement, the average individual could very easily receive a charge for being in possession of child pornography in the event all of the information from the site was collected and studied.
In order to ensure that material involving Doe is present as evidence in the case, Glasberg & Associates hopes to be granted access to this material without being indirectly guilty of a crime themselves.
As mentioned in the firm’s original statement, defendants are free to contend their ignorance of sex trafficking in the county, while Doe must be able to prove their knowledge of this issue to establish liability under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.
The Fairfax County Police Department declined multiple requests for comment citing the ongoing investigation.
