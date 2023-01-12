Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
Paladini addressed the Langley principal, Kimberly Greer, but she was a no-show, the superintendent said because the national scandal was now “my responsibility,” with about 46 students impacted at Langley. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognizes the top 3 percent of students who take the annual PSAT/NMSQT as Commended Students, eligible for college scholarships and 800 corporate scholarships, including a four-year scholarship at Virginia’s Liberty University.
Last month, the Fairfax County Times reported that the principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld the awards, amid priorities to focus on students as “individuals,” not for their “achievements,” as one mother was told.
This weekend, the principals of Langley and Westfield high schools admitted they too had withheld Commended Student awards. Many of the students impacted are Asian American, prompting Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to expand a civil rights probe districtwide.
“For as long as she’s been the principal of Langley High School,” Paladini began, “she has embraced a motto that she has coined the Four Cs…Care, Connect, Celebrate, so that we can Commence.”
“I’d like to suggest that there seems to be no merit to her motto,” she said to applause from the approximately 50 parents gathered. Fairfax County Times has posted the entire meeting on its Facebook page.
“Why didn’t you care? Was it because the National Merit Scholars didn’t meet your standard of ‘equity’?” Paladini asked.
“This is shameful, shameful!” she added, turning to look the superintendent in the eye, as parents again broke into applause.
At the meeting, which Michael Albin, a board member of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance, dubbed Reid’s “apology tour,” the word – “equity” – ricocheted around the room as skeptical parents, some of them immigrants from India, China and Lebanon, methodically raised questions about the edicts of a California-based contractor, Performance Fact Inc., hired by Reid this fall to direct the school district’s strategic planning at a price tag of $455,000 over about nine months. This fall, the company’s founder, Mutiu Fagbayi, preached “equal outcomes for every student without exception.” Local mother Norma Margulies, an immigrant from Peru, told Fairfax County Times she filed a complaint this week with the school district’s Office of the Auditor General over Reid hiring the company without opening the contract to bids.
On Tuesday night, across the border, at a board meeting of Loudoun County Public Schools, the acting superintendent, Daniel Smith, a former Fairfax County principal, admitted that three of the school district’s 17 high schools had also withheld Commended Student awards, in part, he said, because of “human error,” the same term Reid has used.
When a father raised a question about the impact of the “equal outcomes” strategy on academics, Reid said, “The contract you are referring to is not about equity work. It’s about strategic planning work.”
But in fact strategic planning documents are filled with details about “equity.” And parents attended a work session earlier that day with school board members and staff, featuring confusing PowerPoint slides, including one, shared by the Fairfax County Parents Association, detailing that the “FCPS Proposed Definition of Equity” is “work required to redress and respond to the systems, practices and beliefs that have perpetuated disproportionate outcomes for communities that continue to be marginalized by our educational system(s).”
Questions about the potential discrimination in this approach have put the school district in the crosshairs of the civil rights investigation by Miyares, who is expected to now expand his probe to Loudoun County. Last week, he said, “Equity without excellence is emptiness.”
Miyares is also investigating a decision by school board members to change admissions to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in 2020 because Asian American students had a “disproportionate” presence in the student body.
Before the Langley meeting, parents, like many in the region, said they were drawn to the nation’s capital to positively impact public policy, national security and the future of the nation at the highest levels of diplomacy, intelligence, media, politics and law. “To see officials of the school system perform at the lowest levels of governance is just criminal,” a father said.
At one point, Reid angered parents when she said “staffing” issues led to the awards being withheld. “What we also know is that we have a number of staffing shifts and changes,” Reid said. “…in all three cases, principals signed the Commended certificates and then they are handed to staff to get distributed. And that’s part of our review right now, so I don’t want to go further down that path, but in each of the three cases so far that have surfaced they had been signed with the expectation that they have been distributed in the traditional way.”
“She’s throwing staff under the bus,” said a parent.
At one moment, a father sprang from his seat to leave, frustrated with Reid’s answers, exclaiming, “This is ridiculous. I’m out of here.”
Another father grabbed his elbow and said, “Stop. Don’t go. There’s strength in numbers.”
The father stayed.
For the events at TJ, Langley and later that night Westfield, Reid was accompanied by school district senior level employees, including: John Foster, the school district’s attorney; Helen Lloyd, executive director of the Office of Communication and Community Relations; and Lisa Youngblood Hall, the district’s new “Chief Experience and Engagement Officer,” a position she held in Reid’s previous Northshore School District in Washington state.
On the edge of the room, in medical scrubs, was Ziyad Haddad, a local radiologist, the father of four children and a graduate of Kent Gardens Elementary School, Longfellow Middle School and McLean High School. “The allegations are very troubling,” he said. “It would be very difficult to remove equity from this conversation because people are suspicious that equity is involved in all of this.”
“I’ve noticed in my kids that since the county has pivoted toward this equity that they have lost sight of their core mission, which is to educate these kids,” said Haddad.
The parents broke into applause.
