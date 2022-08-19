As residents of Northern Virginia prepare for the fall, the invasive spotted lanternfly species presents a looming threat for residents and commercial industries in Virginia.
Originally native to countries in Southeast Asia, the species eventually inhabited regions of the American northeast and Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Pennsylvania where it was first discovered in 2014.
According to the Frederick County, Md. government, the spotted lanternfly was first identified outside of Pennsylvania, in Frederick County and also in the city of Winchester, Va. in 2018. Populations of the species are now established in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.
Right now, the spotted lanternfly has been identified in Loudon County and Prince William County, prompting an ongoing lanternfly watch in Fairfax County.
Commonly identified by their namesake spots, the lanternfly also presents itself in a handful of colors depending upon which of the four stages of life the lanternfly is in.
Nymph lanternflies may have either a black and white body or a black, red and white body. Adult lanternflies have gray-brown forewings, a black head and black spots.
Given that the species consume more than 70 plants in order to survive, these rapidly expanding insect populations can cause damage to home and commercial gardens and greatly impact the peach, apple, grape and wine industries in Virginia.
Additionally, the spotted lanternfly often feeds on plant sap, creating a sticky substance known as honeydew. This substance can attract other species including ants and wasps and can also lead to the spreading of sooty mold, a black mold capable of stunting plant growth.
According to an urban forester for Fairfax County, Joan Allen, the severity and impact of the species’ presence can vary depending on the use of infested land.
“The effect of the pest really depends on the individual and on the property,” said Allen. “Agriculturally, it’s a pretty big threat. And they have found, especially in wineries, it has killed plants and it has the potential to really have economic impact.”
Due to problems related to infestation, the county is encouraging residents to kill the species immediately if found on their property.
According to the county website, egg masses can be scraped from infested plant life using adhesive bands from September through July. During a period from mid-May until November, residents may also choose to utilize insecticide on the common lanternfly hotspot, the tree-of-heaven. While, during the remainder of the year, residents may choose to utilize stump treatments, hack and squirt treatments, foliar sprays, and basal bark sprays.
One major method for restricting further infestation and growth of the lanternfly species involves the removal of the tree-of-heaven species both before and after infestation.
“It has been shown that female spotted lanternflies don’t lay as many eggs when there is no tree-of-heaven around, so that could help in at least keeping the populations a little bit lower and they also tend to congregate around tree-of-heaven, so they may be less present in areas if we don’t have those trees around,” explained Allen.
It is also recommended that, when removing the tree, one hire a specialist because improper removal could lead to the sprouting of new trees, creating a larger home for infestation.
The Fairfax County Government also encourages the public to report sightings to their specially constructed email at ReportSLF@fairfaxcounty.gov and may also call 703-324-5304. Photos and descriptions of the infestations are also highly encouraged.
In addition to the ongoing lanternfly watch, the county is also keeping an eye out for sightings of the invasive jumping worm.
Spotted in regions across Virginia, as well as neighboring states of Tennessee and Kentucky, this species is known to feed on an important layer of soil, leaving the ground it inhabits unfit for future plant growth.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension asks Virginia residents to keep an eye out for the worm and to take precaution to prevent their spread. The worms are identifiable by a long, smooth band wrapping around the entire body as well as their erratic jumping/thrashing behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.