The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
The account showcases wide array of issues that were either submitted anonymously or taken by the owner themselves: from broken facilities — such as a water fountain with a sign cautioning “BROKEN: DO NOT USE” and an entire bathroom out of service — to patches of floor linoleum missing, to ceiling tiles either turning brown water damage or filled with gaping holes, to more than one flooded bathroom, to bathroom stall graffiti hastily covered up (or not), and finally, to a series of posts that the account owner felt the need to post a warning slide for.
The tamest-looking picture on the account, posted May 17, turns out to not belong to the school at all, but rather nearby George C. Marshall High School. Under the photo of an empty hallway lined with white and gray tiles, the caption reads, “I feel like we get desensitized to how McLean is so for reference this is what Marshall looks like. No visible dirt, no stains coating the ceiling. They have 4 lines for their cafeteria that serve less students than McLean’s 3. The bathrooms have both hot and cold water. Such small things that mean nothing to them feel amazing in comparison to here.”
While selective representation might be concerned with the photos captured on @mclean.rot, it’s still evident that the school has long needed a refresh. The last time the school was renovated was 2005, the year that many rising McLean seniors were born. But the FCPS Capital Improvement Plan, which currently covers fiscal years 2023-2027, doesn’t suggest that McLean will be renovated anytime soon. In fact, in a March article from The Highlander, the school’s newspaper, it was reported that McLean isn’t scheduled for a full renovation until at least 2050.
School Board Member Elaine Tholen, who represents the Dranesville District that McLean High School belongs to, explained that there is in fact some work currently being done on the school.
“McLean HS is currently getting a partial roof replacement,” Tholen said. “This work should alleviate the water issues illustrated in the Instagram photo. When McLean HS is renovated in the future, this new roof section will not be redone.”
She added there might be additional funds heading McLean’s way to address some of the problems.
“In addition, our Facilities and Maintenance group is looking into repairs of carpet and tile,” Tholen said. “Recent funds from the Board of Supervisors and use of FY22 End of Year funds will likely provide for stadium area bathrooms. Facilities is looking into using some of the $24M of state funding for maintenance to upgrade buildings that have not been renovated recently, and McLean is on the list of schools being considered.”
FCPS schedules its school renovations in a queue, with Herndon High School as one of its most recent high school completions, and Oakton, West Potomac, and Madison High Schools — which have varying degrees of renovation needed — expected to be completed in the fall. The queue that allowed for these schools to be renovated was approved in 2009, and as The Highlander article reports, “McLean was the last school in Fairfax County to be renovated using an outdated method, in which repairs for separate portions of the building were contracted out to different companies,” which effectively placed McLean at the end of the queue.
According to the most recent CIP, it is “likely that a new queue will need to be created in 2025.” For the fiscal years of 2028-2032, about $12 million is set aside for renovations, but since McLean hasn’t yet been added to the queue, those funds will not likely address the “rot” at 1633 Davidson Road.
“We know the McLean building is not perfect and try to meet the needs of the students and staff throughout the school year. We recently did a small project to add more privacy in the men’s restrooms at the school,” Tholen said. “Students are always welcome to reach out to school administration or [to me] with concerns.”
After almost three years on the board, all Elaine has done is make a few bathrooms more private? Wow - what a failure.
