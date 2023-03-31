Inova Health System announced the Virginia Department of Health has approved its Certificate of Public Need (COPN) application to build a new hospital in the Franconia community of Southern Fairfax County. Last year, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors provided unanimous approval for Inova’s land-use applications in support of the new hospital.
The new hospital will be built on land adjacent to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex and within walking distance of the Franconia-Springfield Metro and Virginia Railway Express stations.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring inpatient care to the community we have served for many years,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, president, and CEO of Inova. “We extend our appreciation to the Commonwealth, Fairfax County, and our many community partners for helping Inova to continue to serve our neighbors with a broader array of Inova care close to home.”
“I am delighted by this latest step to advance the Inova Franconia-Springfield Hospital,” said Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk, who represents the Franconia District on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “Inova has been our community’s trusted health partner at this location for many years, and this expansion of that collaboration will improve the health and economic vitality of our community for generations to come.”
This hospital will serve as one of two replacement hospitals for the current Inova Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road. The other location will be at the WestEnd Town Center (formerly Landmark Mall) in the City of Alexandria.
The initial phase of the Franconia-Springfield project will include a state-of-the-art inpatient facility with 110 beds spread across two patient towers. The hospital will include private rooms, an expanded emergency room, diagnostic imaging, and multiple procedural rooms. An adjacent building will offer a variety of outpatient services, including ambulatory surgery, physician offices, and procedural rooms.
The existing HealthPlex will be linked to the hospital through new internal road and walkway connections. The emergency room currently located at the HealthPlex will be expanded and relocated into the hospital, allowing patients ready access to inpatient care when needed.
Patients will continue to have access to the Emergency Room, physical therapy, physician offices, and other clinical operations at the Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex leading up to and during the construction of the new buildings.
The planning and design phase is underway, with construction slated to begin in 2024 and anticipated completion in 2028.
Inova has made several commitments to environmental sustainability on the site, including LEED Silver certification. The completed campus will include nearly 2 acres of urban park space with walking trails and benches available for public use. In maintaining 30 percent open space on the property, Inova has designed the campus to maximize the preservation of mature trees along the north side of the property and near the intersection of the Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street.
