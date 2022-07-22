The inflation rate reached a new high in June, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Over the past 12 months, prices have increased 9.1 percent for consumers, which is the highest the rate has been since November 1981.
The economy has not spared Fairfax County. The Needs Assessment 2022, the latest edition of a countywide study conducted every three years, reported that the county faced a 7.5 percent increase in consumer prices from May 2021 to May 2022, also a 40-year high. The cost of transportation, including gasoline, increased the most, with a 17.9 percent increase over the past 12 months, and a 23.8 percent increase over the past five years. Food was the next highest cost, increasing 8.4 percent over the past year, and 16.5 percent over the past five years.
This year’s Needs Assessment also showed that households in the U.S. with lower annual incomes — under $58,421 a year — spent more money than other households with higher annual incomes from 2016 to 2020. The Fairfax County Department of Family Services suggested that due to the ceasing of some government benefits, like the Child Tax Credit, lower-income families in the county will likely have to spend even more out-of-pocket on necessities like healthcare, food, and childcare.
Lisa Lombardozzi is the president and food committee chair of LINK, Inc., a volunteer organization that helps to deliver to about 75 families a month in Herndon, western Loudoun County, and the surrounding community with emergency supplies of food. She said LINK has been kept very busy as of late.
“LINK has witnessed a steady request of food assistance,” she said. “We continue to add about 20 new families a month. We are operating at 400 percent over pre-pandemic levels.”
LINK provides food to all sorts of clientele Lombardozzi said, including “working poor, families, individuals, seniors and the homeless.” She added that all a prospective client would need to do to get assistance would be to call 703-437-1776.
The organization is also in need of more volunteers to meet the high level of people who need help, particularly delivery drivers, Lombardozzi said.
Hannah Wilson works with Food For Others, a larger volunteer operation with a similar goal, that served nearly 74,000 individuals last year in Northern Virginia. She said their organization has noticed a higher demand for help securing food as well.
“We have noticed an increase in families seeking food assistance. We typically serve around 3,000 families per week through our combined programming,” she said. “Last year between January and July, we served 1,049 new households. This year, during the same time period, the number of new households we’ve served in the first six months has gone up by 170 percent.”
Wilson said due to the inflation rate, the typical clients Food For Others serves — young families — are likely seeking help because they have suddenly become food insecure.
“Since January 1, we’ve had 2,820 new households come to our Merrifield warehouse to pick up food,” Wilson said. “Among those households, 59 percent of them included children under 18.”
Food For Others has a few new goals on the horizon, Wilson said, to help alleviate the stress of food insecurity caused by soaring prices.
“For the next six months, we’ll be distributing food at Skyline Towers [in Falls Church] on the fourth Thursday of the month,” she said. “We’ve also started a delivery program in collaboration with DoorDash. The program enables roughly 20 clients with limited mobility to receive food at their doorsteps.”
Wilson suggested visiting 211virginia.org would help Virginians find other resources they might need in addition to food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.