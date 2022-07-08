A new initiative aiming to address an array of housing problems in Fairfax County was introduced to the Board of Supervisors on June 28. Proposed jointly by Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) and Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill), the initiative, known as “home sharing,” was defined by the National Shared Housing Resource Center as “a homeowner offers accommodation to a home sharer in exchange for an agreed level of support in the form of financial exchange, assistance with household tasks, or both… for these people, shared housing offers companionship, affordable housing, security, mutual support and much more.”
The program is currently in its earliest stages of consideration — according to Anthony Amos, a legislative and community outreach aid at Herrity’s office — and a decision on the feasibility of starting the initiative will be given at the Older Adults Committee meeting in September to the Board of Supervisors.
“This program is a creative way to help our older adults age in place while providing housing for younger residents and families who struggle to find housing with the high cost of living in Fairfax County,” Amos said. “It addresses the housing challenge for these demographics and also creates an opportunity to address one of the leading challenges for our older adults as identified in the Older Adults COVID-19 Response Plan: social isolation.”
Amos said that ideally, the program would be applied countywide, but a pilot program might have to start in just a few towns in its beginning to determine success. He said that home sharing has been successful in other places across the country as well as internationally.
“It presents an invaluable opportunity to increase the intergenerationally of our neighborhoods which benefits health and wellness for residents,” Amos said. “It would also preserve Fairfax County as a viable ‘home for life’ for many of our older adults who feel like they are being pushed out of their homes due to high taxes and physical challenges.”
Herrity wrote in the recommendation to the Board that home sharing likely could be explored through non-profits, and that the Fairfax County Alliance for Human Services as well as with the Commission on Aging both seemed to be on board with the plan.
Amos also shared how home sharing has affected his own life.
“My mom very successfully used this model to fulfill her dream of staying in her home until her death,” he said. “Without a home share arrangement, she would have had to move out many years earlier. At the same time the arrangement provided an affordable place to live for a family with two small children. The social interaction and the help around vastly improved my mom’s mental and physical health.”
