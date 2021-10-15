The Fairfax County Health Department has begun a new initiative to improve health literacy among local African-American, African, and Hispanic communities. Named “Stronger Partnership, Stronger Community: Using Health Literacy to Increase Resilience (Stronger2),” the program seeks to improve health outcomes by cultivating an individual’s ability to find, understand and use health information and services in a manner that is culturally and linguistically appropriate.
Stronger2 kicks off this weekend with special training for community volunteers who have been recruited to build the program. The 90+ leaders come from non-profits, the faith-based community, and historically black fraternities and sororities.
“The Stronger2 team represents trusted community voices who are making a positive impact each day in neighborhoods across Fairfax,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, health director, Fairfax County Health Department. “The training will provide tools to build Stronger2 directly into the fabric of the community in a way that answers individual health literacy needs in a culturally competent manner, and expands upon and elevates the great work they are already doing to help our community.”
The program is utilizing a ‘community-based model,’ whereby those who are most entrenched in the community will create and execute the program. The Health Department is providing the connecting resources needed to do so.
Stronger2 training occurs over several weeks and involves extensive study in health literacy, trauma-informed care, and program evaluation. Following training, the group will build and implement health literacy programs and share the positive impact these make in the community. Some of the key health topics that will be addressed include COVID-19 vaccination, illness prevention, and health care decision-making.
“The pandemic illuminated further the health disparities that have long existed within communities of color. It also highlighted some of the incredible work of our community leaders,” said Anthony Mingo, Stronger2 project leader and community outreach and engagement manager, Fairfax County Health Department. “We know outcomes are improved when a person has good health literacy, and we also know that health literacy works when it is culturally focused. So, through Stronger2, we are re-committing ourselves to our community and our investment in their improved health outcomes. And, we are truly humbled to be working alongside these fantastic partners.”
Stronger2 is made possible through a $3.875 million award made to the Fairfax County Health Department from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH). The award is part of a $250 million two-year initiative to identify and implement best practices for improving health literacy to enhance COVID-19 vaccination and other mitigation practices among underserved populations. The Advancing Health Literacy (AHL) to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19 initiative is part of the Biden/Harris Administration’s National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.