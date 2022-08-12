Two historically Black colleges in southern Virginia are in talks to open a joint satellite campus in Northern Virginia, according to Virginia Business magazine.
Virginia State University and Norfolk State University’s satellite campus would be the first HBCU in the state north of Richmond. While the discussions surrounding the plan are in early stages, the schools are looking to meet to discuss possible locations for the campus with the Northern Virginia Economic Alliance in the fall, said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority CEO Victor Hoskins.
The schools have been discussing developing satellite campuses since June 2021.
There’s also a chance, Virginia Business reports, that the campus could be co-located with another university that operates in Northern Virginia. A few schools that currently have satellite campuses in the area include the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and George Mason University.
Anna Nissinen, vice president of marketing communications at the FCEDA, expressed the organization’s enthusiasm to work with the schools as they plan to expand.
“Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, along with the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, is honored to support HBCUs as they consider establishing a presence here in Northern Virginia,” she said.
If the satellite campuses were to be developed in the region, it would only bring good things, Nissinen said.
“These highly respected colleges and universities would bring rich history and stellar programming to our region, and the contributions of these organizations to our higher education ecosystem would benefit our community and our economy,” Nissinen said.
Cydny Neville, Northern Virginia Regional Commission Chair and VSU alumna, is the driving force behind the creation of the satellite campuses. Virginia Business reported the venture started because she knew of friends who left the state to attend HBCUs.
Virginia State University is currently the northernmost HBCU in the state, located in Petersburg, a three hour drive from Fairfax County.
Virginia Business reports that with the new Amazon HQ2 location scheduled to be built in Arlington, at least 18 schools have expressed interest in introducing satellite campuses to the Northern Virginia area. With HBCUs added to the mix, these new campuses promise to uplift a demographic that accounts for nearly a fourth of the population in the area.
“Access to HBCUs here in Northern Virginia would provide increased opportunities for our diverse community and boost the continued growth of the top-notch talent pool we have here in the region,” said Nissinen.
Representatives from Virginia State University and Norfolk State University were unable to respond for comment.
