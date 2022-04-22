Governor Glenn Youngkin joined Google and CodeVA officials in Reston Tuesday to announce a multimillion dollar investment in Virginia.
Google will invest $300 million for a total economic impact to the Commonwealth of approximately $8.8 billion. Additionally, Google announced a $250,000 grant to Virginia’s computer science advocacy and service provider, CodeVA. CodeVA is a nonprofit which works to expand educational opportunities in the field for Virginia students.
CodeVA will partner with Google and other stakeholders to develop a network of Computer Science Lab Schools providing professional development opportunities for computer science teachers and expanding resources for Virginia’s students and workers looking to re-skill for the knowledge economy.
The company also announced an expansion of their partnership with 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College system and five higher education centers across the state providing access to Google career certificates, which are meant to provide entry-level opportunities in tech fields.
“Google’s investment and partnership announcement is a timely and exciting development for the Commonwealth. Code with Google and CodeVA will prepare the next generation of students for careers in computer science,” said Youngkin. “As governor, I am committed to creating workforce development opportunities, expanding our computer science opportunities for Virginia’s students, and reestablishing high expectations in education. Now the general assembly must act to move forward with lab schools to maximize the potential of the partnerships announced today for the benefit of Virginia’s students.”
The Grow with Google Partner Program provides free resources community organizations can use to teach digital skills that can help people grow their careers and businesses. Partners receive, at no cost, program materials, training and a dedicated support team.
Including its growing office in Reston, Google has 480+ employees across the Commonwealth. Since 2012, they have donated more than $20 million to Virginia nonprofits. In 2021, Google helped provide $8.84 billion of economic activity for Virginia businesses, publishers, creators, developers and nonprofits.
“I have lived in Virginia for more than 40 years and am thrilled to see Google continue to grow and invest in the region,” said Google Vice President Vint Cerf. “We’re committed to playing a positive role in the communities we call home, and our latest partnerships with CodeVA, VCCS, and the Department of Education to help nurture the next generation of tech talent in Virginia are another testament to that commitment.”
CodeVA will develop a network of Computer Science Lab Schools across the Commonwealth. These schools will be based on the successful innovation model at CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond.
“For the past 5 years CodeRVA Regional High School has partnered with 15 school divisions in the Richmond region to provide a rigorous computer science-focused education, and we know every student in the Commonwealth deserves the same opportunities as our students,” said CodeRVA’s Executive Director Kume Goranson, who is personally committed to helping expand her school’s innovative model across the Commonwealth. “We look forward to collaborating with CodeVA and educational leaders across Virginia to share how our innovative model can be replicated to provide all students with access to both the academic knowledge and the work-based skills they need to enter the workforce or higher education. There are thousands of unfilled jobs in computer science and IT fields waiting on this next generation of learners and leaders to graduate!”
CodeVA was founded with the principle that anyone can code, and that every Virginia child has a fundamental right to computer science literacy. Since 2013, CodeVA has taken great strides as the first affiliate partner of national computer science education nonprofit Code.org in making computer science a priority for Virginia.
