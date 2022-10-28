Since 2004, the president of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month and this year’s campaign theme is “See Yourself in Cyber,” helping citizens protect themselves online as our technology, and threats to that technology, become more sophisticated and interwoven in our daily lives
“Cyberattacks affect our day-to-day lives, our economy, and our national security. By destroying, corrupting, or stealing information from our computer systems and networks, they can impact electric grids and fuel pipelines, hospitals and police departments, businesses and schools, and many other critical services that Americans trust and rely on every day,” read a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden in late September.
One way the private industry is working to improve cybersecurity is through partnerships with universities that work to prepare students for a career in the field.
In 2015 George Mason University launched it’s one of a kind cyber security engineering degree program. The program was the first cyber security engineering program in the country and remains the only one with an ABET accreditation.
“The degree has a different emphasis,” explained Peggy Brouse, director of Mason’s Cyber Security Engineering program. “This degree has 22 different cyber courses and not only concentrates on the soft side of computing and software but also on physical systems.”
According to Brouse, most programs throughout the nation only require students to take two or three cyber security classes that focus on introductory software programs.
Not only does Mason’s program offer a more intensive focus on cyber security but encourages students to take a proactive stance on security.
“We teach the students from the very first year that in order to stay ahead in the cyber race, we need to be proactive,” said Brouse. “A lot of our stance and the stance of other countries too, has always been to be reactive. Something happens and then we go in and try to correct it. What we’re trying to do now is create systems that are cyber resilient and not as vulnerable to attacks.”
Mason’s program also offers students the opportunity to work with industry professionals with their senior design capstone project.
According to Brouse, industry companies as well as federally funded organizations reach out to Mason to sponsor senior projects.
“They have to come in and tell me what they want our students to work on and it has to be cyber related, it can’t be like filing papers, they have to actually do something research oriented,” said Brouse. “We have over 30 different projects this year and they’re really interesting. We have everything from trying to keep drones safe, because drones are actually really vulnerable, to hospital systems security.”
As part of the “See Yourself in Cyber” campaign, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency would like to encourage residents to know their cyber basics including:
• Think before you click
• Update your software
• Use strong passwords
• Enable multi-factor authentication
For more information visit cisa.gov
