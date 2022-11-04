A group of George Mason University students are working to raise awareness of the importance of fair trade and ethically sourced products.
Freedom Connection: A Fair Trade & Human Trafficking Coalition is a new club at GMU that advocates for fair trade and raises awareness about human trafficking in the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area.
“It started in 2015, with our academic advisor Al Fuertes, they unfortunately had to stop it because of everything going on with Covid, and a lot of people not being on campus,” explained Co-President Meaghan Walsh. “But since things have started to go back to normal he’s wanted to rebuild that because they did a lot of great things in the past with it.”
Fuertes brought up the club to his Human Trafficking and Smuggling class during the spring 2022 semester, and several students jumped at the idea.
“When he had mentioned he was starting up this organization it just kinda clicked with me that I’ve been so passionate about this class all semester,” said Walsh. “I don’t wanna just forget about all the things I’ve learned, I wanna take what I’ve learned and do something with it.”
Since then, Walsh and her classmates have been working to reestablish the club and have been making efforts to educate the community on fair trade.
“A lot of people don’t know that their favorite clothing, makeup, chocolate and etc. brands are using either child or forced labor,” said Walsh. “So just bringing awareness to that and getting people to start buying from ethically-sourced places brings us one step closer to getting these big companies to make the change and make sure they’re ethically sourcing their products.”
To raise awareness about fair trade products, Freedom Connection has been working with local businesses to hold pop-up fair trade markets at Mason. On Oct. 20, Freedom Connection held a fair trade shopping event with Ten Thousand Villages.
Ten Thousand Villages is 501(C) non-profit fair trade organization that purchases and then resells and markets hand-made products made by artisans across the world. They work to tell the stories of the artists they purchase from and ensure they get paid a fair wage.
“People are usually confused when they hear that we’re a non-profit retail space,” said Kate McMahon, executive director of the Alexandria store. “Unlike a normal retail store we don’t have profits, we have a surplus.”
According to McMahon, Ten Thousand Villages uses its surplus to further support artisans.
“Whether it be by buying more products or hosting a pop-up shop, our surplus goes back to the artisans so it’s a full circle,” said McMahon.
Ten Thousand Villages will be holding a holiday pop-up shop from November to December at Fairfax Corner.
Freedom Connection is planning to host more fair trade markets and is currently planning a career panel on Nov. 16 to educate students on how they can make promoting fair trade and fighting human trafficking into a career.
