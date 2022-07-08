After a long and busy school year, spending a summer preparing for future academic success can seem daunting.
However, the virtues of sacrifice and delayed gratification are something students engaged with George Mason University’s Early Identification Program (EIP) are very familiar with.
“For young adults around that age, there’s this need for instant gratification,” said EIP Director Khaseem F. Davis. “But one of the things that I’ve been able to see with a lot of our students is this understanding that the gratification is going to come.”
Founded in 1987, the EIP works to engage students from various socioeconomic backgrounds around their academic interests in the hopes of expanding their horizons.
With courses taking place over the summer, as well as after school, students who are recommended for the program have the opportunity to receive an enhanced education experience, as well as one-on-one engagement, to help them make the transition towards tertiary education.
Graduating senior from West Potomac High School Kalkidan Negussie became involved in the program when she was young and is very grateful for the experience gained from her involvement.
“This program helped me succeed by providing me information about college-prep and financial information so that I’m one step ahead in my college career,” said Negussie. “Having a one-on-one bond with [mentors], virtually or in-person, has been really great and I know that I would never be where I am today if it wasn’t for the program and the EIP team.”
Students also have the opportunity to take classes on the George Mason campus in order to improve their academic preparation, as well as gain an understanding of the expectations of the university environment.
For students like Negussie who are preparing to attend George Mason post graduation, the summer academy program allows them to preview their upcoming courses and get acquainted with the curriculum and learning environment before the start of their collegiate careers.
“What this means is that students will start off in the fall [at least] a quarter [of the year] ahead,” Davis added.
While these courses are often multi-subject, students also have the opportunity to take part in various career readiness electives, which include subjects such as cybersecurity, gaming, genetics, biotech and health sciences.
Additionally, EIP students have the ability to engage in Youth Participatory Action Research, allowing them the ability to generate research questions, conduct their own research and analyze the results. This exposure prepares them for the scholarly research process which is commonly utilized in the college environment.
When EIP students engaged with research topics that interested them, Davis expressed that he was very proud of their effort.
“I was super impressed with their level of thought and critical thinking. I was also impressed with how they were able to articulate their life experiences and how those experiences were informing their research topics,” Davis added.
In addition, the program works to eliminate or greatly reduce the financial strain often caused by the costs of higher education through the Mason Virginia Promise Grant.
“These students are strong academically, they are focused and ready to go,” Davis said.
