The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy released a case study in September in collaboration with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on policing. The report documented an in-depth case study of the impacts of the pandemic on the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD).
“Faced with this unprecedented and fast-moving public health crisis, the police department had to adjust its policies, deployment, human resources strategy, and interactions with the community quickly,” read the report. “These changes focused on keeping the department’s workforce safe from COVID while simultaneously carrying out the agency’s mandate of maintaining public safety.?
Having collaborated with various police agencies including the FCPD, the study revealed nuances in overall policing trends, as well as subtle disagreements between their findings and the perspective of police officers.
While the overall numbers of officer-initiated activity, or proactive stops such as traffic violations, were found to have decreased significantly, calls relating to mental health and petty auto theft did see an increase. Additionally, calls related to violence and property crime remained at expected levels during the onset of the pandemic.
While proactive stops did see a decrease during the pandemic, FCPD Maj. James Krause said there is a simple reason for this.
“Proactive enforcement slowed down, but with traffic, there were a lot less cars on the road. So, there was a lot less [traffic crime],” said Krause.
An important nuance is found regarding the rate of domestic violence cases found throughout the county. While the study found that calls relating to domestic violence cases remained generally steady, the study mentioned that police officers and detectives involved in responding to domestic instances felt there had been an increase.
“For example, calls for domestic violence in Fairfax County remained at expected levels. However, officers and detectives dealing with family violence felt there had been an increase,” the study read.
In alignment with these officers’ perspective, the American Journal of Emergency Medicine did find in 2021 that cases of domestic violence saw an increase of between 25 and 33 percent.
According to Krause, it is assumed that domestic violence rates did see an increase even if the number of calls and corresponding reports do not support this notion.
“It is assumed that domestic violence probably increased, but was less reported because everybody is quarantining at home and, unless you have some place to go, unfortunately victims might me less likely to report because they are stuck at home with that same person,” said Krause.
“Yet unknown are the downstream effects of all these challenges mentioned above, including new victims who emerged during COVID and might become repeat victims later,” the study stated.
On the positive side, FCPD struggled very little regarding staffing as many of their officers remained capable of working during the pandemic and received vaccinations when required, with over 80 percent of officers receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. The department was also successful in re-allocating some of its service members when they were no longer needed in other areas of the county.
“One of the things we did is we made modifications to some assignments and we [assigned] more officers to patrol,” said Krause. “One thing that worked out was that, with the schools being closed, that freed up 52 school resource officers to be available to help out and patrol.”
