George Mason University is celebrating four years of autonomous robot deliveries. In January 2019, Starship Technologies launched a fleet of 25 robots, at the time the world’s largest fleet ofdelivery robots, at the Fairfax Campus.
With the help of the robots, Mason became the first college in the U.S. to offer autonomous food delivery, allowing students and visitors to order and get food delivered from any of the on-campus restaurants.
“It’s hard to believe that we’ve already been doing deliveries at Mason for four years,” said Chris Neider, director of business development at Starship Technologies. “The campus community was excited about the technology and the cool factor from the start. We’ve taken what we learned at Mason and have incorporated those lessons across the U.S. We’re looking forward to the next four years and beyond at Mason!”
The fleet at Mason has now grown to 60 robots, which have made more than 335,489 deliveries since the launch.
“Starship robots allowed Mason to bring an innovative, safe, and convenient dining solution to students – which was well-received by the campus community and proved to be extremely helpful during the pandemic,” said Pascal Petter, executive director of auxiliary services at Mason. “We celebrate the milestones achieved thus far and look forward to our collaborative work in the future.”
According to Starship students on campus love the robots who deliver their study snacks. Starship shared that the robots have delivered 39,828 coffees and 13,637 Steak ‘N Shake’s The Original Double ‘N Fries in the past four years.
“I always thought they were really cute and was surprised at how fast they moved,” said Madison Bryan-Barnes, a junior majoring in Integrative Studies. “The first time I ordered Starship I was having a really hard day, and I was grateful that I didn’t have to go anywhere to get my food. I like that Mason has a way for students to have their food delivered in a timely fashion.”
Students on campus have even gone so far as to create a fan account on Instagram for them. @gmudoggies is a place where students have been submitting and posting their own photos with the robots.
Sophomore MJ was amazed by the little robots driving around campus and felt Instagram would be a great way to connect with fellow students and share their love for the bots.
“I thought they were very cute and silly so I wanted to make an account where I could show the funny circumstances they’d end up in,” said MJ.
The account has 60 posts of the robots driving around, getting stuck, and being dressed up and decorated for various holidays. According to Starship, Halloween is when the most pictures are taken with the bots.
MJ added that she would be getting help running the account from other students soon, and plans to grow the account with more love for the bots.
