Paul Bernfeld was 8 when he first picked up drumsticks, but it wasn’t until just recently he decided that music was more than just a thing he did. After giving up his dream because it seemed unattainable, Bernfeld switched majors and decided to move on to something more practical. After graduating in 2014 the music called to him again and he was hired by the Green Machine at George Mason University (GMU), but still wasn’t ready to admit to himself that he was actually good enough.
“Music has always been my refuge and I’ve always been heavily involved in any group I could join. I played in six ensembles at Annandale High School - marching, symphonic, jazz, percussion ensemble, guitar, and pit for theater. When I graduated and went to GMU I played in 12,” Bernfeld said. “Music was always the place I felt most complete, but I had a rough time in undergrad with some of my teachers and got discouraged from pursuing music.”
Fast forward to 2018. After leaving teaching and arranging music for GMU after only four years, Bernfeld found himself in New York City. He worked as a business manager for a small theater production company when the pandemic hit. After two years the theater company went from 15 shows to zero overnight. But Bernfeld wasn’t ready to return to music yet.
“I accepted a job as a project manager for an advertising agency. The contract was only for three weeks, and three weeks eventually turned into two years,” he said. For the next two years, Bernfeld felt out of place. “Even though I was successful, I was miserable and felt alien to myself. I hadn’t played music in almost two years, and saw myself going down a career path I didn’t want.”
What changed was coming home again. Bernfeld met up with a former teacher and mentor for lunch. That teacher told him it was time to pick up his drumsticks again.
“Once I did, opportunities started popping up and before I knew it I was playing every day. Within a couple of months, I was hired back to teach at GMU and started building up my private lesson studio.” Bernfeld then accepted a job as the percussion instructor at Annandale High School, his old stomping grounds.
In May of this year, the newly named Washington Commanders announced the return of their marching band. The franchise’s band is one of the oldest marching bands in the history of the NFL, originally founded in 1937. They put out the call and Bernfeld answered.
“I had been a D.C. sports fan and have been going to games with my dad since I was eight. Right when I had started to think I may quit my advertising job and pursue music, I heard about the open auditions for the Commanders band and decided it would be my litmus test,” he said. If I got in, I’d pursue music.” He submitted his audition video and within a couple of weeks, he learned he got the job.
“Any creative outlet - music, theater, dance, and even sports - teaches about a million things all at once without ever mentioning anything in particular,” Bernfeld said. “Music specifically teaches about music and emotion, which for kids transitioning to adults is paramount. Music helps people become better people.”
And Bernfeld believes this for himself and all the kids he works with now.
“Annandale has a legacy of being one of the top music programs in the state and region. Part of that was the culture established by Jack Elgin (Annandale Band Director for 19 years), but part of it was a sense of duty among the students to continue the legacy that previous students built,” said Bernfeld. The legacy is still strong for him, because 14 years after graduating from Annandale he found himself back in the same band room, teaching a new generation of percussionists.
