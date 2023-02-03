George Mason University announced plans to expand its small business incubator programs to the Town of Herndon last week.
The newest Mason Enterprise Center (MEC) will be located at 205 Van Buren Street in Herndon. The property will be managed by Office Evolution, with the goal of supporting small, emerging businesses.
“We are thrilled to continue the success of the Mason Enterprise Centers with this expansion by bringing Mason assets directly into the Herndon business community,” said Paula Sorrell, Mason’s associate vice president of innovation and economic development. “The partnership among the city, the university, and Office Evolution is a public-private win-win-win. This partnership allows us to bring federal and state programs right to Herndon business’ door, in addition to the critical services provided to start-up and small businesses.”
In conjunction with Office Evolution and the Town of Herndon, Mason will continue to grow its services, which include access to no-cost business counseling, no-cost and low-cost educational programs from members of the community as well as Mason faculty, payroll support, access to group health insurance, life insurance, accounting and marketing help, and other critical business services in an effort to boost business growth and overall independence to small businesses in the Town of Herndon. Small businesses making use of MEC-Herndon will also have access to Mason classrooms and research projects, as well as capstone students and interns. Tenants will also be able to take advantage of business advisory services and educational workshops from federal and state programs such as the Virginia Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Virginia PTAC), the state Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, and the Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP) among others.
Herndon will be the fifth Northern Virginia locale to partner with the MEC program, joining Fairfax, Arlington, Fauquier, and Springfield.
The first Mason Enterprise Center has been operating since 1995.
“The Mason Enterprise Center offers a unique combination of programs, services, and resources for entrepreneurs of all experience levels – aspiring, start-up, and established. Though we have vast capabilities in all facets of business, we are particularly focused in the areas of small business services, incubation and acceleration, government contracting, international business, entrepreneurship, technology ventures, and telework initiatives,” the About Us page of the MEC website reads.
“We are delighted to partner with the Mason Enterprise Center and Office Evolution in creating this space for businesses to grow and prosper,” said Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem. “We look forward to welcoming many new enterprises to the town as a result of this collaboration.”
MEC-Herndon opened Feb. 1. An open house will take place on Feb. 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Mar. 16. Mason representatives in the SBDC office have already started working with Herndon companies.
“Mason Enterprise Center’s incubator programs are going to provide real, tangible, benefits to small businesses at Office Evolution, and in the Town of Herndon,” said Martin Gruszka, owner of Office Evolution in Herndon. “Just the health insurance coverage alone is a game changer, not to mention education, networking, and coaching. We are thrilled about the opportunities this will present them.”
