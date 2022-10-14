George Mason University hosted a dedication ceremony for a preserved Civil War Redoubt on Oct. 7.
The ceremony honored the partnership between George Mason and Bull Run Civil War Round Table, and the group’s preservation efforts over the course of the six-year project.
In his opening remarks, Senator Chap Peterson discussed the importance of the ceremony and preserving historic sites like the redoubt.
“The history of the civil war is this history of America at large, the good, the bad, the ugly. And making sure we remember the civil war and recognize it and honor it, is so important to our identity as Americans,” said Peterson. “The civil war had an enormous impact on this community, whether it was the folks that fought for the south, the folks that fought for the north, or the folks that found their freedom. It impacted everybody.”
James Lewis and Brian McEnany of the Bull Run Civil War Round Table went into further detail on the history and significance of the redoubt.
The redoubt, which is a circular earthen fortification, was first constructed by the 5th Alabama Volunteer Infantry under the command of Col. Robert Rodes in June 1861. The site was used and occupied by both Union and Confederate forces throughout the Civil War.
In addition to explaining the history of the site, the history of the project was also explained by Dr. Brian Platt of GMU’s History Department.
According to Platt the project began six years ago when members of the Round Table came to his office to inform him that an important civil war site was located on GMU property.
“This project is primarily the fruit of their initiative and expertise and advocacy,” said Platt.
Blake Meyers of the round table added the project would not have been possible without help from Mason’s administration, ground and facilities management, and the history department.
“Education and preservation are two of the core missions of the round table, it’s essential to our purpose which is to learn about and learn from America’s civil war history,” said Meyers
Following meetings and initial clearings of overgrown vegetation at the site round table members began taking students from Mason’s Civil War history classes out to visit the site.
“These classes began attracting students from across the university, beyond the department of history as well as members of other university departments,” said Meyers.
In 2019 it was determined the site was eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
As interest in the site grew, preservation efforts increased, leading to the implementation of signs and trails around the site and the removal of trees that were threatening the structural integrity of the site.
“For the first time in about 75 years the redoubt was completely visible,” said Meyers.
The ceremony concluded with a tour of the redoubt and expressions of hope that the community would enjoy the redoubt and continue to learn more about its history.
