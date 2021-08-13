The Virginia General Assembly has voted to approve Governor Ralph Northam’s spending bill for federal coronavirus relief funds.
The General Assembly in Richmond have agreed to a plan to spend $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The governor’s plan, which came before a special legislative session last week, will include $935.6 million towards the unemployment trust fund, $250 million for school ventilation systems, $700 million for rural broadband, $485 million for mental health programs and facilities among other items.
This comes after an attempt by house Republicans to present an alternative plan to the one put together by Northam and house Democrats. Many among the Democrats saw the alternative plan which was presented a day before the vote as a ploy by the state GOP for electoral gains.
House Democrats moved the bill though quickly without considering additional amendments as would happen in a normal budgeting process. The Democrats expressed a desire to pass the law quickly and stopped any attempts to add amendments, the Democrats currently have a 55 to 44 majority in the house that allowed them the ability to inhibit such attempts.
House Republicans led by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) did attempt to present an alternative plan which was shot down on site. The alternative bill would have super-sized many proposals already in the spending plan, many of which line up with campaign promises made by Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
Among the proposals made by the state GOP members was a proposal of a $5,000 bonus to all sworn law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth. This would include state and city police forces, sheriff’s deputies, and other members of law enforcement. The Democrats’ plan does include a bonus in the same amount but meant only for members of the state police.
Other Republican proposals included adding more to the unemployment trust fund bringing the total to a $1.3 billion investment, expanding the $250 million in school funding to be used for any renovations projects and not just ventilation, awarding the school funds in a way that benefits the poorest school districts, and giving $500 to every K-12 student in public and private schools to help cover the costs of remote learning during the pandemic.
Other GOP proposals included removing the moratorium on evictions, using $20 million that is set aside for community outreach for vaccinations to instead fund a media campaign. Republicans cited a theory that people wouldn’t appreciate government workers coming to their front doors to pitch vaccines. House GOP members also proposed using all the funding instead of putting some of it aside, the House Democrats’ plan puts $800 million of that funding in reserve for future needs in case the virus gets worse.
Gilbert however ran out of time to propose the alternative plan which was killed by a house vote along party lines 53-43.
Afterwards, Democrats commented on the proposal and dismissed it as a political stunt:
“This was all about the campaign, it wasn’t a serious policy proposal,” said Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax) to the Washington Post.
The bill is currently being looked at in the Senate where Republicans in that chamber have already submitted 142 amendments to the bill. Some of those amendments include proposals such as Voter ID laws for elections, prohibiting Critical Race Theory, and exempting local school boards from a state requirement to accept students gender identities.
The bill has passed both the House of Delegates and the Senate by a large majority and will be sent to Gov. Northam where it is expected to be signed.
