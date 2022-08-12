Design of a community center in Hybla Valley, fully staffing the South County Animal Shelter, demolishing historic courthouse wings, and an expanded child care center at the original Mount Vernon High School redevelopment project are just a few things being proposed for Fairfax County FY2022 carryover funds. The carryover package was presented to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
The funds are unused funds from the past fiscal year which ended June 30. This year’s funds were a result of management of agency spending, staff vacancies and higher than anticipated revenues, according to a county news release.
“Projecting revenues during FY 2022 continued to be a challenge as many of the county’s revenue streams recovered, while others were still negatively impacted by the effects of the pandemic,” wrote County Executive Bryan Hill in a memo to the Board.
There were $199.61 million in carryover funds from the general fund for which county staff recommended allocations for $190.05 million and left $9.65 million up to the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.
Recommendations include $25.21 million set aside for pedestrian and bicycle access initiatives. Combined with the $5 million allocated during the mid-year review, this brings the total funding allocated to $30.21 million of the $100 million target for these initiatives.
Also included in the package are investments in board priorities—environmental initiatives, early childhood education, economic initiatives and county employees. Highlights include $10.32 million for support of county building energy and water efficiency measures, electric vehicles and charging stations and the fourth year of the LED streetlight conversion plan.
Additionally, $5.67 million will be allocated for the Parks through the Capital Sinking Fund, and $5.56 million to bolster capital construction and maintenance for the parks, as well as replacement of capital equipment and invasive species clean up and improvement at Justice Park.
Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity has signaled that he plans to add an amendment to the board priorities to address the police staffing crisis. He also noted that there are other critical positions in the county going unfilled including paramedics, psychologists, and also mentioned teachers.
“With FCPS, we need to funnel more resources to teachers and give them greater support, instead of just administrators,” Herrity said.
County policy explicitly prohibits allocating carryover funds for reoccurring expenses such as salaries, according to Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk, who said that as chair of the Board’s Public Safety Committee he is “uniquely aware of the challenges facing our Police Department.” Lusk said he would be happy to review any amendment Herrity shares with the board.
“Personally, I am open to considering the possibility of allocating carryover funds for signing and retention bonuses,” said Lusk.
Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck said he is “committed to ensuring police pay, benefits and the breadth of professional opportunities continue to be the best in our area” and indicated that he would also support incentives for recruiting and retention in the carryover priorities to help with the staff shortages. He noted the new police station opening in Lorton in 2023 and explained that “the Board has funded additional staffing for this facility for years.”
“I am open to considering other one-time expenditures that can address important county needs,” said Storck.
The Board of Supervisors will hear from residents who wish to comment at their public meeting at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Those who wish to speak should call the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 703-324-3151, sign up online at https://bit.ly/2Iopvpf or visit the meeting.
More detailed information on the Board priorities can be found on the County’s website at https://bit.ly/3Pkq717.
