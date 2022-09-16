Each year, the Fairfax County Park Authority Board recognizes individuals and groups that contribute time, talent and treasure to help make the Park Authority a nationally acclaimed, professionally accredited park system.
The Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award, named in honor of the former park board member’s long service and significant contributions to the Park Authority, recognizes teamwork and cooperation necessary to provide state-of-the-art facilities in our Fairfax County parks.
There are two Harold Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award recipients this year. The recipients include the Friends of Frying Pan Farm Park and the Friends of Lake Accotink Park. Both organizations bring long-term volunteer service and financial support to the parks, and each play a significant role in the success and popularity of both unique FCPA sites.
For six decades, the Friends of Frying Pan have promoted teamwork and collaboration. They do this in their support of the farm, equestrian, farmhouses, country store, visitor center, and maintenance and interpretive operations. They have supported many great events and continue to partner with the Park Authority and Park Foundation on the Bluegrass Barn Series, Horse Expo, Spring Farm Day, Juneteenth Celebration, Hunter Mill Melodies Summer Concert Entertainment Series, 4-H Fair and Carnival, Farm Harvest Days and Holiday Lights.
The Friends of Frying Pan have also made many long-term contributions over the years. Accomplishments include installing and maintaining farm fences. Miles in length, members of the friends’ group have provided volunteer support for fence maintenance and installation, as well as financial support. They have hosted the Pre-Turkey Quarter Horse Show, a nationally rated show, for more than 40 years in the indoor arena. In addition to sponsoring the largest horse show of the year, the friends provide clinics and schooling opportunities year-round, so that the local horse community has a place to learn and train.
Most recently, they pledged to support natural resource efforts and best management practices at the park. The friends committed $64,000 over five years to the forest restoration project at Frying Pan. The Friends funds support the entire farm operations, including veterinary and feed bills. The group also supports the Kitchen Garden at Kidwell Farmhouse, an interpretive tool teaching people how to reconnect to their food and to improve food access in the Hunter Mill District.
The friends’ annual operating budget covers an additional quarter of a million dollars in park-related expenses.
The Friends of Lake Accotink Park (FLAP) is an all-volunteer organization with a mission to “Protect, restore, preserve and educate all concerning the natural, historical and cultural resources of Lake Accotink Park.”
FLAP accomplishes this mission via eco-savvy and educational projects, programs and outreach efforts in collaboration with neighbors and visitors alike.
One example of FLAP’s volunteer activity is the regular cleanup of Lake Accotink Park. Every second Sunday of the month, some 90 volunteers come together to remove trash from the 493-acre park. They remove an average 120 bags of trash per month, totaling 100,000 pounds of trash that won’t endanger human safety, kill or injure wildlife, or enter the greater Chesapeake Bay watershed. The result is a cleaner, healthier environment for humans, native plants and wildlife.
Some projects made possible by FLAP include the Margaret Kinder Educational Pollinator Garden and the Dog Waste Station. The group’s conservation and education activities earned a Best of Braddock Award for “Neighborhood Beautification Enhancement or Community-Building Effort” in November 2021. FLAPs financial support totals approximately $400,000 in services and tangible assets.
These two awardees will be honored at part of the Elly Doyle Park Services Award program. The program will be presented virtually this coming November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.