The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) recently received a $450,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct early cancer screenings for career and volunteer firefighters. This funding, made possible by FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, will provide initial screenings to firefighters across the county with no out-of-pocket costs.
Firefighters face an increased risk of developing cancer because of their occupational exposure to toxins, carcinogens in smoke, and other hazardous materials. Due to these hazards, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified firefighters’ “occupational exposure” as a Group 1 carcinogen, and the International Association of Fire Fighters recognizes occupational cancer as the leading cause of death among firefighters.
With 39 fire stations across the county, FCFRD personnel are exposed to a plethora of hazardous materials. In 2021, the Department responded to 19,474 fire incidents, a 5.25 percent increase over 2020. In addition to fires, the Hazardous Materials Response Team members responded to 81 incidents that potentially exposed firefighters to biological agents, radiological materials, and other hazardous materials.
This funding comes a year after Capt. Kimberly Schoppa died in the line of duty in 2022 after a long battle with occupational cancer. Schoppa, an Honor Guard member, was assigned to Fire Station 27 in West Springfield. Having served the FCFRD for more than 18 years, her passing affected firefighters across the department, including Capt. Ben Coffman.
“Seeing how things happened for her, I wanted to understand what was going on with me and determine if I had anything to be worried about,” said Coffman. In the spring 2022, the FCFRD offered reduced-price cancer screenings to firefighters so Coffman took advantage of this opportunity. “Captain Kimberly Schoppa was a good friend of mine in the fire department. I’ve known [her] for most of my career, and I was the planning chief for her funeral services,” said Coffman. Approximately two weeks after Schoppa’s death, Coffman’s preliminary cancer screening results detected “nodules on my thyroid,” he said.
Coffman took decisive action and followed up with his primary care physician. More in-depth screenings led to biopsies, and Coffman was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in August 2022. “My cancer had already spread to my lymph nodes, but we were able to discover it early enough that treatment will be successful,” he explained.
Since then, Coffman has undergone surgeries to remove the cancerous lesions. As he recovers, plans are underway for him to start radiation treatment in March. “After which I hope to return to work,” he said.
Coffman paid several hundred dollars for his screening, and he views that money as an investment in his health. In learning about the FEMA grant, Coffman shared that “the grant will offer the ability for all of our firefighters to get those screenings without cost because the cost is a little bit prohibitive for some people.”
Battalion Chief Brian Edmonston agrees and is encouraging firefighters to take advantage of the screenings provided by the FEMA grant. In recognizing cancer survivability disparities and the significant impact of early detention, Edmonston stressed “we can treat these [cancers] at a lower cost [if detected early], lower the impact on their quality of life and hopefully get them to retirement.”
The department will begin cancer screenings this month in the FCFRD occupational health center. Each screening takes 30 minutes, and appointments will be available weekly or bi-weekly every other month. Edmonston emphasized that the goal is to get all firefighters in the county screened. “Sometimes there’s anxiety or apprehension about getting screened, and some of our firefighters may not want to get [screened]. We’re also offering this [screening] to our retirees within the first five years of retirement. Our plan is to get everybody screened who wants it,” said Edmonston.
This cancer screening rollout aligns with National Cancer Awareness month. With firefighters having a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population and the Firefighter Cancer Support network honoring seven firefighters in Virginia dying from cancer between 2020 and 2021, early detection may be the best protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.