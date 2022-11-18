The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment.
The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
According to Ilisa St. Pierre, co founder of UAA, the ZOA sent a letter to the FCPS superintendent and school board on June 21, 2021 documenting years of antisemitic incidents and a pattern of school officials essentially ignoring it. The ZOA reminded FCPS of their Title VI obligations and offered them several steps to end the harassment and prevent it from occurring. She said FCPS ignored the ZOA letter.
The department said they would not investigate allegations regarding tweets made by School Board Member Abrar Omeish in 2021, which ZOA claimed fell under antisemitic discrimination. OCR said this was because too much time had passed since the tweets.
Omeish tweeted in May 2021 in support of Palestinians during Israel’s conflict with Hamas, wishing her followers a happy Eid, and added ‘Hurts my heart to celebrate while Israel kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land right now. Apartheid & colonization were wrong yesterday and will be today, here and there.”
After criticism, she followed up with a message pledging engagement with Jewish leaders. Several speakers at a school board meeting called for her resignation. During the meeting the board read a statement saying that they stand “against any acts of violence and hatred committed against any person or group within our community.”
“We are pleased that the OCR will investigate the antisemitic harassment faced by Jewish students in FCPS, and the indifference and lack of action by school administrators in responding to these ongoing incidents,” said United Against Antsemitism Co-Founder Rebecca Schgallis. “We are especially thankful to all the parents and students who were willing to share their experiences and to the ZOA for supporting our efforts to ensure that Jewish students, like all students, have a safe and respectful learning environment.”
“I’m very happy to hear this investigation is finally happening,” said FCPS Parent Marissa Salli. “I really hope this will lead to FCPS making the necessary changes to keep our students safe.”
The DOE also said it would not investigate a third allegation regarding scheduling events on Jewish holidays saying that it fell outside of the OCR purview.
Omeish had worked with the local Jewish community to add Jewish, Muslim and Hindu holidays to the school calendar. The Jewish Community Relations Council had been set to honor her as one of five members of the school board to champion faith equity, but in May 2021 rescinded that honor saying, “Ms. Omeish broke that unity by Tweeting a one-sided, inaccurate, and hateful statement that smeared Israel, defamed Israelis, and disenfranchised the thousands of Jewish families in her district. We cannot in good conscience offer this celebratory award that would have recognized and elevated months of work and partnership because she has spent the last week tearing those efforts down.”
“With antisemitism rising across the country it is even more important that schools take this issue seriously as we know that hateful rhetoric encourages violence,” said St. Pierre.
A FCPS spokeswoman said they were recently informed of the Title VI investigation and that FCPS is preparing a response.
Shame 11 board members couldn't be bothering taking tangible action against Abrar Omeish after she used her official FCPS account to spout Jew-hating rhetoric. Can't imagine why they let thing slide while fellow Fairfax Jewish families/students are increasingly subjected to anti-Semitism. Happy ZOA was looking out for us, and opted to file Title VI suit appropriately!
