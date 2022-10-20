On August 5, a Fairfax County Public Schools official quietly signed a contract with the school district’s recently-departed chief equity officer, Lisa Williams, to pay her at least $56,000 – or the equivalent of a new teacher’s annual salary – for “strategic coaching” and “guidance” of school board members on “issues related to organizational transformation” that “enhances engagement, coaching and leadership.”
Details of the new contract, obtained by the local chapter of Independent Women’s Network, a national coalition of parent advocates, sparked concern with parents and community members about the spending on non-academic priorities, as children face deficits in math, reading and general education. What’s more, the new “coaching” emerges amid criticism by local parents that the school board was rushing through a resolution for “truthful education” at its meeting this week without sufficient public engagement.
The resolution notes the school board “commits to protect and support educators and school-based administrators in FCPS as they develop and implement antiracist, equity – and justice-based classroom resources and pedagogy…”
Disturbingly to these parents and community members, the contract states it “may be renewed for two one-year periods.”
Williams first arrived in Fairfax County as chief equity officer in December 2020 after a long career at Baltimore County Public Schools, where students have struggled academically for years. She stayed on the job only until January 2022, signing controversial multi-million dollar contracts with outside consultants, including Leadership Academy, which designed an “Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Curriculum Policy Survey” that the school district sent parents in spring 2021. Her departure was quietly announced and left parents with many questions about why she left so suddenly.
“The most effective step Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) could do to promote equity is to close the 3rd grade gap in minority reading and arithmetic and which persists through high school and life,” said Arthur Purves, president of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Union. “This $56,000 contract seems to ignore that, and so does the FCPS school board.”
“The school board virtue signals on systemic racism by contracts such as this,” said Purves. “However, the FCPS kindergarten-3rd grade curriculum is systemically racist because it doesn’t use phonics to teach reading and does not have drill-in arithmetic. The children who succeed are those who learn phonics and arithmetic at home, an opportunity that children living in poverty do not have.”
Under the new contract with Williams, Fairfax County Public Schools will pay her in three ways: first, she will get $4,000 per month for 11 months between August 2022 and June 2023; secondly, she will be paid $12,000 for three “retreat-like gatherings,” at a rate of $4,000 per session, between August 2022 and December 2023; finally, she will receive $250 per hour for other work she does between August 2022 and December 2023 “as requested by the Superintendent,” Michelle Reid.
A proposal by Williams for the contract notes the proposal was “prepared for” Reid, whose own contract started on July 1, just weeks before the “coaching” contract was signed, and school district Deputy Superintendent Frances Ivey. Fairfax County Public Schools and Williams didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Importantly, in the new contract, Williams would lead “coaching” sessions for the new school board members so “they may support the organizational transformation of the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid.”
The contract runs from July 8, 2022, through May 31, 2024. The proposal includes language that parents and community members tried to decipher. “It’s gobbledygook,” said one parent.
“Objective 1” in the accepted proposal is headlined “Transformative Coaching.” The proposal notes that FCPS “will identify a team of leaders to engage in coaching” with Williams.
The work is divided into three sections: “Onboarding,” “Dissecting theory of action” and “Positioning for strategic action,” with “pre-work,” coaching sessions and “post-work.”
The contract says Williams “uses a coaching model expressly designed to surface assumptions the [sic] undergird theories of practice to support leaders’ ability to engage in a beliefs/action aligned model of engagement.”
It continues: “This model is used because it is essential that the understanding of the problem of practice be conceptualized with increased nuance and complexity in contrast to what currently exists in the system: If identifying a different practice is to be a realized outcome, the understanding of the current state using increased nuance is important for division leaders so that they will be able to come to a different understanding of the conditions that are creating the undesired outcomes.
This section concludes: “As part of this coaching, partners will be encouraged to deliberate after they can articulate how their understanding of the problem has shifted.”
“Objective 2” is “Supporting School Board Members in Establishing Norms for Collective Decision-Making.” Williams says in her proposal: “It is essential that the School Board have an interest in supporting the division’s agenda and has a process for engaging in consensus-based decision-making.”
This passage raised issues with parents who said they value dissent, critical analysis and independent thinking among board members, not de facto “supporting” of the school district’s “agenda.”
