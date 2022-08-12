As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions.
For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was she one of the 25 percent deemed significantly susceptible, but she was also predisposed to autoimmunity, which was triggered by long-term mold exposure. She is now permanently disabled with several auto-immune disorders.
“They are putting children and teachers in danger to save money on air-conditioning and building maintenance,” she said. It is clear when you talk to these teachers that their thoughts sit squarely with their students and the children that walk the halls of Fairfax County Schools every day.
According to the EPA, “a more cautious or conservative approach to remediation is indicated in cases which: sensitive individuals (those with severe allergies or asthma), when the chances of the mold becoming airborne are estimated to be high, and when extensive humidity is expected (in the HVAC system).” The EPA and FCPS also have different thresholds for which mold can grow. The EPA suggests the ideal is between 30 and 50 percent humidity, while FCPS states below 60 percent.
The teachers that are a part of this group do not believe “a more cautious or conservative approach” is being taken, based on their personal experiences and documents obtained via FOIA requests. For several years repeated issues of mold have been documented at Belvedere Elementary School in Falls Church, with basic cleaning being the corrective action. According to documents obtained through FOIA, no professional remediation action has been taken. The two teachers that have spoken to the Fairfax Times have severe mold-related illnesses. One of them knows that she falls within that 25 percent of people that are deemed significantly susceptible. The issue of bronchitis, pneumonia and CIRS (Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome) is one that should be taken seriously as it is difficult to predict how your body will react to mold exposure.
A former teacher in the county who spoke with us, faced opposition at every turn. In 2016 she developed joint issues, and in 2018 was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis and an autoimmune liver disease called Primary Biliary Cholangitis, for which there is no cure. She was repeatedly told that the spore counts were well within the ‘normal’ range. “They refused to move me to a room that was within their own specified safe climate conditions and also refused to fix the air conditioning so that my classroom would be within safe parameters.” Despite support from doctors and specific diagnosis of mold-related issues, she was told that her individual health issues did not merit over-turning the county’s cost-mitigation protocols.
The 2023 Proposed Budget states “FCPS has struggled to keep up with the demands of aging buildings, enrollment adjustments, and programmatic changes.” The FY 2023 School Operating Fund has only allocated a small 3.9 percent, of a $3.3 million budget, towards facilities management.
During school board meetings earlier this year, a plea from teachers resulted in a portion of the $188.8 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds being allocated to building maintenance and remediation efforts. ESSER II funds, which must be spent by 2024, allocated $33.3 million to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at all FCPS facilities by modifying and/or replacing HVAC systems. According to the FY 2022 budget, ESSER II Funds are slated to be used during the ’23 and ‘24 school years.
While a large amount of money, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the building renovations and maintenance that need to take place in order to care for FCPS’ aging buildings. FCPS acknowledges the significant backlog of major maintenance issues. The School Construction Fund, as part of the Capital Improvement Program (FY 2023-2027), totals $203.8 million. Twenty-five elementary schools are a part of the large-scale project with a projected need of over $900 million dollars, of which only $363 million is funded. These projects do not include some of the oldest buildings that have remained untouched like Belvedere Elementary School and Weyanoke Elementary School, both of which are Title I schools, that receive special funding to provide education programs to low-income students. These numbers do not include proposed renovations to middle and high schools.
Mold issues are synonymous with older buildings, high humidity, and heat. The presence of some type of mold in buildings is almost certain. The teachers interviewed understand that, but the issue still remains that mold is not being investigated and remediated in a way that fixes the issues and puts the health of the teachers and students first. Two of the teachers interviewed, have asked to remain anonymous to protect themselves, and share they are part of a larger group of teachers that lend support and assistance to each other as they walk the path of mold exposure. With varying levels of health issues that are hard to diagnose, monitor, and treat, these teachers want justice for themselves and protection for the children they teach.
On July 1, 2021 SB845 passed in Virginia. This bill requires local school boards to develop and implement a plan to test and remediate when necessary. All the testing must be done based on guidance from the EPA and in partnership with the Department of Health. School Boards must take the steps necessary to notify school staff and parents if testing results indicate the presence of mold at or above the minimum level. However, it is important to note that standards (Threshold Limit Values/LTVs) for airborne concentrations of mold, or mold spores do not exist; and that the EPA has no regulations or standards for airborne mold and contaminants.
Fairfax County Public Schools did not respond to questions.
