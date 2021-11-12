Public schools across northern Virginia in Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun counties closed November 4 in observance of Diwali, a religious holiday practiced by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhist traditions that largely signifies the triumph of good over evil. For many Americans of Indian descent, it is one of the most important holidays of the year.
A notable exception was Fairfax County Public Schools. Rather than give students and faculty the day off, FCPS opted to designate Diwali, along with other minority religious holidays, as a Religious and Cultural Observance day, or “O” day.
Virginia law requires each school system to provide 180 days, or 990 hours, of instruction. Holidays must also have a secular justification, such as high rates of student and faculty absences that would disrupt learning. The FCPS “O” calendar, approved by the school board in March of this year, intended to strike a balance between closure and honoring important religious occasions. The calendar specifies that tests, field trips, homecomings and other significant events cannot be scheduled on any of the 15 designated religious and cultural observance days.
In a press release announcing the adoption of the calendar, FCPS stated that it “ensures students will not have to make choices between honoring their religious or cultural observance, or taking a test this coming school year.”
Faith-based organizations have pushed back. In 2019, FCPS commissioned an ad hoc Religious Observances Task Force that provided input to FCPS’s calendar committee, which in turn proposed calendars to the school board. In February of this year, an interfaith coalition consisting of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, the McLean Islamic Center, the Hindu American Foundation and others who worked with the task force sent a letter to the school board denouncing the decision to disregard their recommendation that schools should be closed on Diwali, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Eid.
The large number of “O” days “wound up creating more problems,” said Guila Franklin Siegel, associate director of the JCRC of Greater Washington. “In addition to continuing this dismissive treatment of minority students, it’s also upsetting teachers and administrators. It’s hard to see how this is any kind of improvement.” She observed that the current calendar is dubiously secular, noting that schools are closed for major holidays like Christmas. “This is a Christian calendar,” she said.
The JCRC of Greater Washington sent a follow-up letter to the school board in October, detailing how the “O” system fails to accommodate the needs of many Jewish students. One instance, according to Marcy Schwab, a JCRC board member whose daughter is a student at an FCPS high school, involved her daughter having to point out in class that a quiz had been scheduled on Rosh Hashanah, prompting her teacher to reschedule.
“The O calendar is ineffective,” Schwab said, highlighting examples like the befuddling decision to include the last day of Passover, rather than the first, as an “O” day. “I think the school board underestimates the diversity of the county, the importance of those days, and the impact it has on our children,” she added.
Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky, who serves as JCRC’s director of Intergroup Relations and previously served on Governor Ralph Northam’s Task Force on Culturally Inclusive School Meals and Calendars, said that the O calendar “was not enough” and a “device that was created to try and fix a difficult situation, and all it did was create more confusion.”
Sharofsky remarked that the FCPS calendar “lacks a certain amount of religious literacy,” such as the fact that it did not seem to recognize that Jewish holidays begin the night prior to a holy day, creating conflicts for events like back-to-school nights and other events. “It’s more than just a day. It’s about understanding what that day means to people” and how they actually celebrate it, she added.
Sumitra Sampath, whose daughters attend elementary and high school in FCPS, said the calendar is a “step in the right direction,” though she hopes that the school board will follow suit of neighboring counties and close schools for Diwali next year. “I really hope they give us off,” Sampath said, reasoning that FCPS could also explore virtual instruction as an alternative to in-person class to allow students to stay with their families for a religious holiday. “Not only because we want to celebrate these festivals, but also because it is a way for us to continue our culture. When things are not followed 100 percent, the culture tends to get lost.”
Farah Ahmad, who works with educational programming at the McLean Islamic Center and served on both task forces for the governor and FCPS, said that the calendar does not reflect shifting demographics. “When my parents first came, there were very few Muslims in any community,” she said, noting how people of minority faiths like Jews, Muslims, Hindus and others have grown steadily in Fairfax County in recent years.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Ahmad added, urging the school board to adopt changes to the calendar for the coming year, including closing school on Eid. “Fairfax County needs to step up and not just talk about equity and actually show it.”
FCPS School Board Chair Stella Pekarsky did not return a request for comment by press time.
The school board will vote on a finalized calendar for the 2022-2023 school year January 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.