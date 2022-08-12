There is a massive effort in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) to fully staff classrooms before the 2023 school year begins.
On July 28, FCPS parents received a memo from Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid, “…classrooms are 97% staffed and ready to welcome our students back from summer break. We are working hard to continue to fill those remaining vacancies and to ensure that we will have a licensed educator in every classroom.” The memo went on to state that there are plans in place to address any remaining vacancies when the school year begins. These plans are, “student-centered and designed to meet the needs of all our students.”
As of August 8, classrooms are now staffed at 98 percent, FCPS Media Relations Specialist Kathleen Miller confirmed. Data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), places the number of classroom positions last year at 22,549.1. This leaves several hundred spots to fill before August 22, when the school year begins. An exact count of open positions is not available. Dr. Sherry Wilson, FCPS assistant superintendent for Human Resources, has stated any remaining gaps will be filled by properly licensed individuals from central staff.
Last year resignations were up in Fairfax County and most neighboring school districts. Data collected by the Washington Post puts the number of FCPS teachers who resigned after the 2022 school year at 896. That accounts for about 5.6 percent of the workforce, a number that is up about 45 percent from the previous two years. There is currently no hard data as to why Virginia teachers resigned this past year. Fortunately, that information will be coming, as VDOE put in place a system to collect this data for the 2022 school year. This information should be released later in the fall.
David Walrod, president of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, considers FCPS a microcosm for the rest of the country. “Teachers are exhausted. The past couple of years have been really difficult,” he said. “They are asked to do a lot more, with nothing being taken off their plate.” He gives FCPS high marks for their recruitment push and believes they are doing everything they can to staff classrooms.
Walrod gave two factors he thinks played into the larger than normal number of resignations this year, the wage gap, and the politicization of the classroom. “Fairfax is not keeping pace with other localities nearby,” said Walrod He cited two years of frozen salary scale steps which he believes puts FCPS about “a year off pace with some of the nearby school districts.”
FCPS is currently making changes to address the salary issue. In May, the School Board approved a new budget that they hope will improve teacher retention. The board added a step to the teacher salary scale. The additional step will benefit 10 percent of teachers. The budget also allows for a 4 percent cost of living increase for all employees.
“Schools have become a political hot rod. If this continues to go forward it will be a long-term trend. If people find a better source for their misplaced anger, and they fix the pay gap there will be improvement,” said Waldron, noting it’s his assessment of long-term trends. “Too many school districts are currently playing triage to even consider long-term trends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.